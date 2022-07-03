Ghanaian actress and ace media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has been received like a real queen as she made an appearance on United Showbiz for the first time in several months.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

In a video that was shared on the verified Instagram handle of UTV, the famous show host was seen fully adorned in royal costume as she was welcomed on the show amid traditional singing and dancing.

Previously, the show host took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news of her comeback. She thanked God for giving her the strength to return to the hit show, United Showbiz on UTV this coming Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Nana Ama McBrown and how she was received on United Showbiz Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown; @utvghana

Source: Instagram

She wrote in the Instagram caption:

Because He Lives #HerExcellency is Back on #UNITEDSHOWBIZ Are We Ready For The New VIBE @utvghana THIS SATURDAY IS Don't Miss Out #BRIMM

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Comments from Ghanaians on social media

Lots of netizens were excited about the famous Ghanaian showbiz personality and went straight into the comment section to express it.

dimple_dorrent said:

Hmmm Human beings, you viewers started getting tired of her, saying all sort of negative comments about her and the panels, she went for small break p3 you want her back gidigidi calling her Queen lol eeii Ghanaians

stellamarkellakuday mentioned:

We missed you papaapa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

hanny.bady indicated:

Wow. We are so happy to see you back

Watch the video below

Nana Ama McBrown: Fans Show Love As Despite Media Visits At Her Home (Video)

As YEN.com.gh also reported, the management and staff of Despite Media on the morning of Tuesday, June 21, 2022, paid ace actress Nana Ama McBrown Mensah a visit at her residence in Accra.

This comes after the actress has been away from her duties as the host of the most talked-about entertainment shows in Ghana, United Showbiz on UTV on Saturdays.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, some staff and management of Despite Media who were present shared a word of prayer with Mrs McBrown Mensah and her husband, Maxwell Mawuli Mensah.

In the prayer that was said, they thanked God for the life of their colleague and asked for God's mercies upon her life to give her the strength and healing in order to return back to work.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh