Ghanaian singer, Becca, is of the view that being a female in the Ghanaian music industry is challenging

She stated that women in the industry do not get the needed support as compared to their fellow men in the same industry

She showered praises on her colleague MzVee for picking herself up even after leaving Lynx Entertainment

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known in showbiz as Becca, has stated that women in the music industry here in Ghana are faced with numerous challenges.

According to the 'You Lied To Me' hitmaker, women in the Ghanaian music industry do not get the needed support on their musical journey.

“When you’re a woman and you’ve been in the industry for over 10 years or 10 years, you’ve done a good job because it is very difficult for us in terms of the support and everything,” she said.

She applauded fellow musician, MzVee for her incredible journey as a woman in music scene. She said,

“She’s done so well. To go through all the phases. Sometimes leaving your label you think you can’t survive and to survive, she’s done a good job."

Still eulogising the 'Natural Girl' hitmaker, Becca commended MzVee for being able to stand on her feet even after leaving her firmer record label, Lynx Entertainment.

“And I respect her for that and not just a contemporary or a colleague but a little sister, she’s done very well."

Expressing how much she loves Mzvee, she revealed that she had to cancel her traveling plans inorder to supprt MzVee at her "10 Thirty" album launch.

“Even if I was in anywhere in the world, I would have come to support her and I promised her I was gonna be here today,” she added.

