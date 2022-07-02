Star actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, has uploaded new ravishing photos in gorgeous ensembles to ring out her return to the screen

The original host of the United Showbiz on UTV took a long break from her work and returns Saturday, July 2

Entertainment personalities and fans who reacted to the multiple glorious images gushed over her beauty and flawless style

Star actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown will return to the screen after a long hiatus, and she is ringing it out loud with stunning photos.

The media personality announced her return with an artwork spotlighting the panellists she will be hosting on the United Showbiz on Saturday, July 2.

''Because He Lives #HerExcellency is Back on #UNITEDSHOWBIZ. Are We Ready For The New VIBE @utvghana. THIS SATURDAY IS Don't Miss Out,'' she wrote.

McBrown followed it with several eye-popping photos in different glorious ensembles to reemphasise her dominance as the queen of weekend late television shows.

The media personality's frames on Saturday featured a golden see-through outfit highlighting maximum covered cleavage; she looked gorgeous.

''I WAS BORN TO WIN ,'' she captioned the stunning images.

Entertainment personalities and fans who reacted gushed over her beauty and flawless style.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Earlier photos:

Ghanaians react to photos

Singer Fameye_music said:

''Blessings.''

Vicamichaels commented:

''You are blessed and highly favored by the Lord. No devil can stop the plan of GOD concerning you .''

Nakeeyat said:

''Beautiful Mama ❤️.''

Actress Sellygalley said"

''Luxury .''

Richmondasamoah4667 commented:

''Flawless ❤️❤️.''

Nana Ama McBrown Drops Fresh Photos

Not long ago, Nana Ama McBrown uploaded traffic-stopping photos on Instagram where she flexes her unblemished and ageless beauty.

The UTV presenter, 44, released the sensational frames donning a dress of multiple colours.

McBrown delivered different poses with the same background but did not show much skin for her fans to drool over.

Meanwhile, the actress recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse into her Sunday relaxation at a hotel in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The celebrated entertainer and host of the United Showbiz uploaded a video on Instagram saying she needed a place out of Accra.

McBrown recently returned from Hamburg, Germany, where she underwent surgery to correct a defect in one of her arms.

Source: YEN.com.gh