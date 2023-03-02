'Something Nice' hitmaker Kofi Kinaata has stolen the spotlight on social media after he dropped stunning pictures on his pages

Dripping in a balck and white patterned fur coat, the Fante rapper hinted that he was the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) as these letters were written on his black cap

The pictures have got many Ghanaians and several of his ardent fans admiring how outstanding he looked in the new pictures

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata has turned heads on online after he dropped gorgeous pictures on his verified social media accounts.

Kofi Kinaata drips in black and white fur coat in pictures. Photo Source: @kinaatagh

The Tarkoradi based rapper who raps in Fante was dressed in a black and white patterned fur coat. The fur coat covered his black trousers and his white t-shirt.

To spice up his look, he wore a black cap that had the letters G.O.A.T written on it. The letters mean Greatest Of All Time.

Intrinsically analysing the meaning of the letters on his cap, Kofi Kinaata was hinting at his fans that he is the greatest when it comes to rap music in Ghana.

To accessorise his dapper look, he wore black designer sunglasses. To top it all, he wore white sneakers.

Below is the carousel post of Kofi Kinaata slaying in a black and white fur coat.

Ghanaians and fans react to beautiful pictures of Kofi Kinaata

pappykojo said:

we dey beg

233prempeh_ stated:

@code.micky kinaata too no Dey gree oh

ghlivetrends commented:

Kleen owt

qwabenaboamahsl stated:

Looking great boss

efua__wilson remarked:

The smile alone , Made in tadi @kinaatagh

@u4_cyril stated:

Off late derr your drip hard oo❤️❤️

@Blaqboie21 asked:

Where the Ep? Kofi

@GhansahGhans1 commented:

Kofi Start dey twa pictures eii, efiekuma mboframa na say cheese.

@starbouy_quarzy said:

You don’t release the #EP we will catch you !!!!

@Michael_eSHun_ said:

Famay3n back to back ai

