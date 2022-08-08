Popular singer Kizz Daniel has been allegedly arrested in Tanzania following his failure to show up at his concert

Disgruntled fans took to social media to express displeasure and point out that the singer is used to failing to show up

Nigerians have also called out Kizz Daniel and hope he will learn his lesson from the disgrace

In a new but unfortunate development, Kizz Daniel has been picked up by authorities in Tanzania for breaching the contract he signed.

Nigerian music star and songwriter Kizz Daniel made headlines for not attending a show he was billed to perform in Tanzania on Sunday, August 7.

Kizz Daniel finally arrested in Tanzania for failing to perform Photo credit: @Postsubman/@kizzdaniel

The videos which surfaced on social media showed as fans went home angry in Tanzania after the Buga crooner was nowhere to be found for his stage performance.

Unfortunately, Kizz Daniel has a track record of missing his shows or coming late, and his arrest has sparked reactions across social media platforms in Nigeria.

See clips below:

Nigerians react to Kizz Daniel's arrest

@Olivermzia:

"I hope they make him pay for every single damage done on the venue. This not the first time he's doing this... This year alone he has apologized twice for coming almost 3 hours late to his own show which was payed for in full for."

@DanielAdebanjo3:

"What exactly is the problem of this guy why is he always missing shows especially now that his song is a hit all over the world what is really wrong with him? Truly talent is not just enough!"

@_machinewmoney:

"E think say na naija e dey "

once.upon.an.introvert:

"My fave is proud and arrogant but atleast he shows up always"

og____zamani:

"Which kind downgrade needs this one the put am for pick up "

onyinye_bakee:

"Wizkid, Davido and Burna no fit do like this. As great as they are na wa too much."

donwilly01_:

"Kizz Daniel Wetin dey Sup!!! ???????? Otipoju ooo."

Fans demand a refund as Kizz Daniel arrives 3 hours late

Popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel trended on social media over his performance at a show in the USA.

Kizz Daniel was scheduled for a show in the US, but the reports revealed he was 3 hours late as fans expressed their displeasure.

The Nigerian singer was said to have performed for only 30 minutes, which angered fans as they threw papers and cups on the stage while demanding a refund.

