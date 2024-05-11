Ghanaian fashion mogul Nana Akua Addo has been named the best-dressed celebrity at the 2024 AMVCA awards

The mother-of-two looked breathtaking in a stylish 3D outfit and beautiful accessories to style her glamorous look

Top fashion icons, including Berla Mundi and others, have commented on Nana Akua Addo's futuristic outfit

Ghanaian style icon Nana Addo has yet again taken over social media with her stunning outfit designed with 3D non-conventional material at the 10 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The talented actress challenged Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez as she styled her look with Heidilee's Endless Echo hat to the star-studded event.

Nana Akua Addo slays in a stylish dress at AMVCA. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo

Nana Akua Addo accessorised her look with a luminescent shell clutch from Chanel, the same as Kim Kardashian flaunted at the Time100 Gala in New York City on April 23, 2023.

Watch an incredible video of Nana Akua Addo's outfit at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards

Many Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Nana Akua Addo's outfit at the AMVCA, and most people have described it as a work of art.

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has commented on Nana Akua Addo's outfit to the 2024 AMVCA in Nigeria

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Berlamundi stated:

STUNNING!!!

_adorable_omon8 stated:

She spells fashion without interruption

roselyn_ngissah stated:

Okaaaaaayyyyyy

nhn_couture stated:

HONESTLY IF I CAN'T LOOK BETTER THAN THIS GIRL, HONESTLY THERE IS NO NEED APPEARING IN SAME ROOM WITH HER. RESPECT MY GIRL.. LOVE YOU TOO MUCH.

Bomaakpore stated:

Fashion

Berbiedoll stated:

Sis ATE

saisankoh stated:

I just cantttttttttt

Heiresscouturenigeria stated:

Nanaaaaaaaa

g0lddust18 stated:

when have you ever missed?

Bigchefgeeoflagos stated:

No one comes close

Comedianwaris stated:

Master piece

Abifeonas stated:

Her @nanaakuaaddo you do all my lady

Solacethesiren stated:

Eiiiii my girl always with the unique slay @nanaakuaaddo stunning as always

eii_braakofi stated:

Gahdam it! @voguemagazine let Anna know we are waiting for the invite to Met Gala next year!!! Wow

