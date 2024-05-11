AMVCA 2024: Nana Akua Addo Stuns In 3D Printed Leafy Dress And GH¢21,000 Endless Echo Hat
- Ghanaian fashion mogul Nana Akua Addo has been named the best-dressed celebrity at the 2024 AMVCA awards
- The mother-of-two looked breathtaking in a stylish 3D outfit and beautiful accessories to style her glamorous look
- Top fashion icons, including Berla Mundi and others, have commented on Nana Akua Addo's futuristic outfit
Ghanaian style icon Nana Addo has yet again taken over social media with her stunning outfit designed with 3D non-conventional material at the 10 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
The talented actress challenged Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez as she styled her look with Heidilee's Endless Echo hat to the star-studded event.
Nana Akua Addo accessorised her look with a luminescent shell clutch from Chanel, the same as Kim Kardashian flaunted at the Time100 Gala in New York City on April 23, 2023.
Many Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities have commented on Nana Akua Addo's outfit at the AMVCA, and most people have described it as a work of art.
TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has commented on Nana Akua Addo's outfit to the 2024 AMVCA in Nigeria
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Berlamundi stated:
STUNNING!!!
_adorable_omon8 stated:
She spells fashion without interruption
roselyn_ngissah stated:
Okaaaaaayyyyyy
nhn_couture stated:
HONESTLY IF I CAN'T LOOK BETTER THAN THIS GIRL, HONESTLY THERE IS NO NEED APPEARING IN SAME ROOM WITH HER. RESPECT MY GIRL.. LOVE YOU TOO MUCH.
Bomaakpore stated:
Fashion
Berbiedoll stated:
Sis ATE
saisankoh stated:
I just cantttttttttt
Heiresscouturenigeria stated:
Nanaaaaaaaa
g0lddust18 stated:
when have you ever missed?
Bigchefgeeoflagos stated:
No one comes close
Comedianwaris stated:
Master piece
Abifeonas stated:
Her @nanaakuaaddo you do all my lady
Solacethesiren stated:
Eiiiii my girl always with the unique slay @nanaakuaaddo stunning as always
eii_braakofi stated:
Gahdam it! @voguemagazine let Anna know we are waiting for the invite to Met Gala next year!!! Wow
