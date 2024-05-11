What is 6ix9ine's net worth? How wealthy is Tekashi69 today?

Tekashi69 is a renowned rapper, social media personality, singer, and songwriter from the United States. His music stands out due to its aggressive rap approach. At the same time, his contentious public presence is defined by his striking rainbow-coloured hair, numerous tattoos, a significant history of legal difficulties, and publicised celebrity feuds. But what is 6ix9ine's net worth?

6ix9ine's lifestyle and expenditure habits offer an intriguing peek into the life of a hip-hop star recognised for his music and extravagant display of money and philanthropy. His forays into many fields, from clothing to real estate, and his passion for luxury accurately depict his financial actions. 6ix9ine’s net worth is steadily increasing, thanks to his tireless efforts and involvement in various business ventures outside of music.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Hernandez Gender Male Date of birth 8 May 1996 Age 27 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York City, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 140 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Yailin la Mas Viral Children Saraiyah, Briella Iris Father Daniel Hernandez Sr. Mother Natividad Perez-Hernandez Siblings Oscar Osiris Education Juan Morel Campos Secondary School, Legacy High School Profession Rapper, singer, social media personality, songwriter Genre Hip hop, scream rap, hardcore hip hop, SoundCloud rap, punk rap Years active 2012–2018, 2020–present Net worth $500,000 Instagram @6ix9ine X(Twitter) @6ix9ine

What is 6ix9ine net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda, and Distractify, 6ix9ine has an estimated net worth of $500,000 as of 2024. He has amassed wealth through his rapping, singing, social media, and songwriting career.

However, his legal troubles and controversies have drastically reduced his income potential from live performances and sponsorship deals. How is 69 still making money? Here's an outline of how he makes money.

Music career

The majority of Tekashi 6ix9ine's net worth comes from his music profession. His songs and albums have grossed millions of copies globally, and his music videos have been viewed billions of times on platforms such as YouTube.

Some of his known songs include Gooba, Bebe, Billy, Mala, Keke, Fefe, Gummo, Trollz, Kika, Nini, Wapae, Pa Ti, and Gotti.

Real estate

Daniel's real estate portfolio comprises a property on Long Island, New York, which has received media attention. This grey-coloured four-bedroom home, with hardwood flooring and new bathrooms, cost $1.5 million. Its current state is uncertain because of safety concerns.

The rappers subsequently relocated from Lido Beach, Florida, to Water Mill in the Hamptons, leasing a house for $55,000 a month. The home sold out for $5 million in 2021, yet 6ix9ine's involvement with house sales remains unknown.

Record deals

The American musician has boasted about multiple lucrative record agreements on social media over the years. In 2018, he said he landed a $7.5 million record deal. Only a month later, he boasted of having inked a $15 million management agreement with Birdman's RICHGANG organisation.

One month later, he argued to have secured a $4.9 million contract to represent a headphone manufacturer. However, there is no indication that these arrangements are legitimate.

Furthermore, in 2019, Hernandez reportedly inked a contract with the corporation for ten thousand projects valued at least $10 million. The deal includes two forthcoming albums, one in English and one in Spanish.

In 2020, 6ix9ine revealed that he had inked a $5 million agreement with the live broadcast startup GlobalStreamNow.

Ads and royalties

Aside from his record deals, 6ix9ine has openly declared that in less than a week, he earned approximately $2 million from YouTube advert money, Spotify royalties, and several other platforms.

He further stated in his testimony that he started receiving an average of $60,000 monthly from concert performance fees and YouTube royalties following the publication of the song Gummo.

Cars

Daniel Hernandez owns an impressive collection of supercars and luxury vehicles. Each automobile is distinctive and potent, with a stylish modern design and eye-catching colours. The prices of these vehicles range from $56,000 to $2 million, demonstrating 6ix9ine's affinity for high-end autos.

Car Price McLaren 570S $192,000 McLaren 720S $299,000 Chevrolet Tahoe $59,000 Mercedes McLaren P1 $2 million Mercedes-Benz G550 $131,000 Rolls Royce Wraith $459,000 Chevrolet Suburban $56,160 Ferrari 488 GTB $289,900 Rolls-Royce Ghost $300,000 Bentley Continental $202,000 Lamborghini Aventador $574,000

Jewellery

6ix9ine frequently flaunts a luxurious assortment of watches and jewellery on social media. His collection of jewellery and timepieces includes Rolex watches worth $100,000, a Jigsaw chain made of pure diamonds for $300,000, a Rainbow spinner and 69 rings worth $300,000, and a My Little Pony diamond chain worth $750,000.

Social media influence

The singer's impact has been commercialised through sponsored content and adverts on social media platforms, owing to his millions of fans. This has added to his net worth.

He has over 26.4 million followers on Instagram and over 22.1 million subscribers on YouTube. The channel has over 6 billion views as of writing.

FAQs

What does 6ix9ine do for a living? He is a rapper, social media personality, singer, and songwriter. How old is Tekashi69? He is 27 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 8 May 1996. What nationality is Tekashi? He is of American nationality and has Mexican and Puerto Rican ancestry. Who is Tekashi's mother? She is called Natividad Perez-Hernandez, a Mexican house cleaner and factory worker. What is 6ix9ine's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $500,00 as of 2024. How much does 6ix9ine get paid per show? He receives $500,000 every show and performs in arenas. What is Tekashi69 famous for? He is well-known for his unique rainbow-themed appearance, rapping style, tattoos, public conflicts with other celebrities, legal troubles, and contentious public image.

Tekashi69 is a renowned rapper, social media personality, singer, and songwriter from the United States. 6ix9ine's net worth is allegedto be $ 500,000. He has earned his living through his singing career and other ventures.

