It has been a year since media personality Nana Ama McBrown joined Media General from Despite Media

She took to the streets of Kumasi to celebrate her milestone with her teeming fans

Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages from fans urging the media personality on

Last year, Nana Ama McBrown ended her four-year relationship with Despite Media, where she was the host of the renowned United Showbiz programme on UTV.

The actress and media personality joined Media General to be the host of the Onua Showtym nighttime program.

Her first shot as the show's host aired on April 30 and has since become a fan favourite for many Ghanaians.

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates one year anniversary

Nana Ama McBrown stormed Kumasi with the show's crew to celebrate the milestone, uniting top stars with her teeming fanbase.

The media personality started with a fun walk through the principal streets of Kumasi, which led to a park for aerobics.

Scores of superstars, including controversial actor Oboy Siki and musician Bogo Blay, have been spotted rallying behind McBrown.

McBrown leading jama in Kumasi

McBrown jamming with the kids

Netizens hail McbBown

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they extolled McBrown for a good job done at Media General so far.

seydeeeventsmore said:

How time flies. Congratulations to her and the team

feliciamensah672 wrote:

Nana Ama must be president oooooo because when she promised she will definitely deliver

msmarfoa noted:

If Ama ahuɔfɛ papabi stands for president, I will vote for her. I love you Nana Ama❤️

nanaba_k_a_y remarked:

Interesting I am joining soon. Nyame hyira wo a you pull crowd everywhere you go.

cookieteegh added:

Mcbrown to the whooooole wiase

McBrown offers to support small businesses with her show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown announced her plans to support the businesses of her fans by offering free promotions and advertisements for them on her social media platforms.

McBrown said this was her way of showing appreciation to her loyal fans who have supported her throughout her career. She also said that her fans thriving also meant success for her, so she wanted to help them in her own small way.

