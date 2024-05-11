King Paluta's song Aseda has taken Ghanaians by storm

A video of a headmistress dancing to the song with her pupils has popped up online

The heart-warming moment excited many Ghanaian netizens who took to social media to share their admiration for the headmistress

Ghanaian singer and rapper King Paluta's explosive hit song Aseda has become an instant fan favourite and earned him nominations at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The musician recently performed in Dusseldorf as his growing catalogue of hits, including Aseda continues to thrill fans at home and abroad.

A video of a headmistress in a cheerful mood with her pupils, as they enjoyed Aseda, has caught the attention of numerous fans.

Headmistress jams to King Paluta Photo source: Instagram/KingPaluta, X/SikaOfficial

Source: Twitter

Headmistress bonds with her pupils

In the heartwarming video, the headmistress of Winneba Methodist A/C Junior High School was seen battling her pupils on the dancefloor.

The kids were ecstatic to be part of the opportunity to bond with the school's supreme leader using King Paluta's Aseda.

For many Ghanaian students, having some jovial moments with their leaders is unusual. Many netizens took to social media to extol the headmistress for drawing close to her students.

Netizens hail the heartwarming headmistress

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the special moment between the headmistress and her pupils.

@Pro_designer_ wrote:

In my time in school, when our head mistress is coming, it’s as though she’s carrying weapons.. U will see school pupils running so she doesn’t see them u know what will happen when she sees you

@KwesiJapheth noted:

Bonding be this…..shouts out to Boss wherever she is

@Iam_aJournalist shared:

Back then in school, we were running for our lives anytime we saw our headmistress coming.

@Mr_AbdulM added:

These days headmasters/mistresses are very apt at heading schools and not “mastering” and bossing on pupils. If this had been my JHS headmistress she certainly would have sacked all the students, the DJ, the canopy mounter, and the Artist, including the tree from her school.

Pastor jams to King Paluta's Aseda

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian pastor had sparked controversy as a video of him dancing passionately to King Paluta's hit song, Aseda, surfaced online.

The founder and leader of Shining Grace Chapel International, Prophet Azuka, was seen happily displaying flawless dance moves while a woman sang the song word for word.

Some congregants, who were infested by the pastor's mood, could also be heard singing in the background.

Source: YEN.com.gh