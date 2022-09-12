Strongman Burner got fans and followers admiring his daughter Simona Osei with a video he shared on Instagram

Strongman Burner's daughter is a vibe, and her father never misses the opportunity to show her cool side. The Ghanaian rapper got netizens talking about Simona Osei Strong after he shared a video from his Goated music video set on Instagram.

Strongman Burner and Simona Osei Strong filming the Goated video Photo Source: @strongmanburner

Simona is seen singing the intro to Goated in the video, with the camera and lights fixed on her. She was standing beside Strongman and surrounded by his backup dancers. After singing the intro, she gave Strongman a high five and danced with him.

In addition to slaying the song's intro, Simona looked chic and fly. She rocked a blue suit with baggy trousers and a white t-shirt. The three-year-old baby model complemented her look with a pair of blue and white sneakers and dark sunglasses. On the other hand, Strongman wore a white shirt and a pair of jeans.

Fans Are Full of Praises for Strongman Burner's Daughter

Many fans of Strongman Burner filled the comments with kind words for Simona and laughing, heart, fire and smiling faces with heart-eye emojis.

coco.sheba

Your daughter simply understands the assignment

jarvizforum

vawulence na me passe

ministeranto

Simone a whole mood

officialgenuinediamond7

I watch it over 10 times she is really cute and fun to be with

jentle_jack011

Baddest ❤️ Father like daughter THE father him self No book so how much of e daughter lol bro keep it up

ayprincess4

Wow this is beautiful

