Strongman Burner's daughter Simona Turns Rapper in Adorable Video from Goated Set; Fans Can't Resist Her Swag
- Strongman Burner got fans and followers admiring his daughter Simona Osei with a video he shared on Instagram
- The Ghanaian rapper was on the set of his Goated music video with his daughter and backup dancers
- Netizens were amazed at the three-year-old's swag, dance moves and her bond with her father, Strongman Burner
Strongman Burner's daughter is a vibe, and her father never misses the opportunity to show her cool side. The Ghanaian rapper got netizens talking about Simona Osei Strong after he shared a video from his Goated music video set on Instagram.
Simona is seen singing the intro to Goated in the video, with the camera and lights fixed on her. She was standing beside Strongman and surrounded by his backup dancers. After singing the intro, she gave Strongman a high five and danced with him.
In addition to slaying the song's intro, Simona looked chic and fly. She rocked a blue suit with baggy trousers and a white t-shirt. The three-year-old baby model complemented her look with a pair of blue and white sneakers and dark sunglasses. On the other hand, Strongman wore a white shirt and a pair of jeans.
Fans Are Full of Praises for Strongman Burner's Daughter
Many fans of Strongman Burner filled the comments with kind words for Simona and laughing, heart, fire and smiling faces with heart-eye emojis.
coco.sheba
Your daughter simply understands the assignment
jarvizforum
vawulence na me passe
ministeranto
Simone a whole mood
officialgenuinediamond7
I watch it over 10 times she is really cute and fun to be with
jentle_jack011
Baddest ❤️ Father like daughter THE father him self No book so how much of e daughter lol bro keep it up
ayprincess4
Wow this is beautiful
