Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, was woken up by her kids in the middle of the night requesting for pizza in a hilarious video

The perplexed mother wondered where she was going to get pizza at that odd hour and refused their request

The two little kids were not pleased and rained their foreign accents on their mother while requesting for something else

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The wife of Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa, had a hilarious exchange with her kids in a video.

Dr Louisa got disturbed by her two kids, Janam and Catherine Satekla, in the middle of the night to request for pizza which they were badly craving.

Photos: Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa and kids Source: drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

Dr Louisa was taken aback by their request as she wondered how they expected her to find pizza for them in the middle of the night and quizzed them on where she was to get it. The kids replied in a posh and refined foreign accent, saying there was supposed to be some in the fridge.

Their mother denied there being pizza in the fridge and refused their request for the craving. The kids then opted for pancakes to be made for them, which Louisa also refused to make. The disappointed children's foreign accents became sharper as they registered their dissatisfaction with not getting what they wanted.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Louisa laughed at the cute little kids' antics. The video was taken by Dr Louisa on her Snapchat but later popped up on social media. Catherine and Janam might be young, but their level of intelligence is off the charts. It seems they inherited the great genes of their parents as they are not only smart but eloquent and confident.

Stonebwoy's Children Jidula & Janam Dance With Joy As They See Him On TV, Their Mother Hypes Them In Video

In other news, Music star Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingston Etse Satekla, has excited his children with his latest appearance on TV.

Stonebwoy was a guest on TV3's morning show, New Day, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and had his song Everlasting played.

In a video, Stonebwoy's daughter and son were seen jumping with joy after seeing him while their mother hailed their dance moves.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh