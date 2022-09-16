Hajia4reall is currently one of the top artists in Ghana but did not have it easy climbing the music ladder. The music icon faced a good amount of criticism when she kick-started her music career.

A lot of Ghanaians did not recognise her talent and seemed to have a made-up perception of her. Some felt she was not good enough to make it as a musician, but hard-working Mona broke every chain and got Ghanaians to acknowledge her talent.

Source: UGC

Hajia4reall has many hit songs under her wing that have helped bolster her image as a musician. She laced these ear-soothing songs with beautiful vocals and catchy lyrics, making even her critics jam to them. The singer is an exemplary role model for aspiring music artists to look up to. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of amazing songs from Mona that brought her success.

1. Hit

Hajia4reall's 2021 single Hit was arguably one of the biggest songs of 2021. The song, which features dancehall musician Stonebwoy, received massive airplay and had over a million views on Youtube, which is an enormous feat. Hit is one of the songs that won Ghanaians over.

2. Blow

Mona released Blow this year, and it captured attention with its catchy lyrics and exciting instrumentals, which make one want to dance. Blow, being a party jam, chalked success because of its fun lyrics and is a song one is likely to hear at any party.

3. Gimme Dat

Gimme Dat, which features Efya, is also one of Mona's most successful songs. The beautiful visuals for the single has over a million views on Youtube. Mona and Efya's unique vocals synced marvellously well, which made the tune a good listen.

4. Baby

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, came through for Mona on her hit single, Baby, and the pair absolutely killed it. It is no surprise the video for Baby has over 2 million views on Youtube.

5. Badder Than

Badder Than was one of Mona's earliest singles. As usual, the visuals for the song were eye-catching and wowed many Ghanaians. Badder Than, released in 2020, was produced by ace producer MOG.

6. Fine Girl

Mona's 2021 hit single Fine Girl, received massive airplay and played a significant role in elevating Mona's image as a musician in the eyes of Ghanaians. The song preached confidence and body positivity. Hence many peeps could relate to it, especially the ladies.

Hajia4reall: Wealthy Ghanaian Singer Gives Realwarripikin A Tour Of Her Luxury Car Collection

In other Mona stories, Realwarripikin, a Nigerian comedian, is in Ghana and visited Hajia4reall at her beautiful luxury home.

The singer gave Realwarripikin a tour of her large fleet of expensive cars and left the comedian stunned by her opulent lifestyle.

The video stirred interesting reactions on social media as peeps marvelled at the car collection.

