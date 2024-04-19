Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay shared a video of her lookalike Zimbabwean rapper and singer Kikky Bada$$ celebrating her birthday

Wendy Shay's clone rocked an orange bodysuit that flaunted her fine curves and a pair of matching orange heels

Many people talked about the striking resemblance the two musicians share

Ghanaian dancehall musician Wendy Shay confused her fans with a video of her lookalike Zimbabwean rapper and singer Kikky Bada$$ slaying in a see-through orange bodysuit that flaunted her fine curves and bosoms.

Kiky Badas$ (left) and Wendy Shay (right) in photos. Image Credit: @kikkybadas$ and @wendyshayofficial

Wendy Shay confused her fans with a video of her lookalike

In the caption of the post, Wendy Shay highlighted that the person in the video was not her but rather Kikky Bada$$, whom she referred to as her twin.

She noted that it was her birthday, and she wished her and showered God's blessings upon her life. In the caption, she wrote:

I can’t believe I missed my Twinnie’s birthday @kikkybada$$ ✨long life more hits

In the video, Kikky Bada$$ looked stunning as she flaunted her fine curves and huge backside in an orange bodysuit. The front part of the revealing outfit was cut out in parts which showed off the sides of her bosoms.

Below is a video of Wendy Shay's lookalike, Kikky Bada$$, slaying in an orange bodysuit.

Reactions to the video of fans confusing Wendy Shay with Kikky Bada$$

Many people in the comment section thought the gorgeous lady in the video was Wendy Shay, as they highlighted the striking resemblance both musicians share.

Below are the reactions:

felicia.donkor.777 said:

I thought it was you until she turned her back. Wow, what a resemblance

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

Ah I thought it was you ooo

yhung_mummy said:

Who else watched before reading caption

klassique_kollection said:

Twinnie ampa thought you were the one

sarabel488 said:

She looks exactly like you paa on

aminataotaylor said:

Happy Birthday to her ❤️❤️❤️ I thought it was ya until I read the caption

slimfit_mike said:

I nearly said Wendy wo to aba do

theoriginal_kayb said:

For a second i thought it was u, interesting

