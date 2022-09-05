The reward of hard work is evident in the lives of some Ghanaians who have been able to acquire magnificent houses in Ghana and abroad

These Ghanaians engage in a wide range of activities such as music, acting, and even content creation

Their story is a testament which proves that people can succeed irrespective of the work they engage in

Many Ghanaians are breaking their backs to make ends meet. However, some have worked hard enough to be able to build houses both in Ghana and abroad. In this story, YEN.com.gh mentions some industrous people and shows the houses they have been able to build.

Davido GH

Davido Gh poses by his car in front of his house. Photo credit: david0gh

Source: Instagram

Davido Gh has been revealed as one of Ghana's richest young men. He is a self-described Instagram celebrity who lives a luxurious lifestyle. Some reports describe him as a businessman involved in real estate, entertainment, and other things. Davido Gh shared pictures of himself posing by his car in front of his house.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown is an actress and television show host who has won the hearts of many Ghanaians. The award-winning actress and TV personality gave her fans a look at her splendid home. In a video, McBrown came out of the stunning entrance made of wood and glass and paused to look through her purse for her car keys. Watch the video below.

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame receives a four-bedroom house from Waylead Properties. Photo credit: ZionFelix TV

Source: UGC

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, was appointed by the real estate company Waylead Company Ghana Limited to serve as a brand ambassador. As part of the ambassadorial deal, Okyeame Kwame was gifted with a four-bedroom house that cost GH₵2,011,445.25.

The musician states that the collaboration will last for two years and possibly another five years. Okyeame Kwame added that if both sides are content with the results of their labour, it may continue indefinitely.

Funny Face

Funny Face's house. Photo credit: peacefmonline.com

Source: UGC

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face came into the limelight with his exceptional comedy and acting skills. The actor has gained enough money in the past few years through advertisements for brands like Vodafone, OLX, Ash Foam, Magic Malt, and others. Funny Face took to social media to splash images of the house he acquired through hard work.

Wode Maya

Wode Maya's mansion. Photo credit: @quame_age

Source: Twitter

Wode Maya is Ghana's most followed YouTuber, with 1.15 million followers on the video platform. He travels across Africa, showcasing Africa's unique culture and heritage. Recently, Wode Maya unveiled his $1 million five-bedroom home in Ghana with a studio where content creators may edit their videos.

Source: YEN.com.gh