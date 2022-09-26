Thriving rapper Yaw Tog has honoured Stormzy and his mother by gifting them with full pieces of kente fabric at the backstage of the Global Citizen Festival

The gesture was received with open arms from both Stormzy and his mother as his mother gave him a tight hug while Stormzy cheered him on for being thoughtful

Many netizens have hailed Yaw Tog for being well-mannered and well-cultured for such a symbolic gift

Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog has gifted London based Ghanaian rapper Stormzy and Stormzy's mother some kente fabric straight from where he comes from, Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Yaw Tog and Stormzy. Photo Source: @YAWTOG_ @GlblCtzn

Source: Twitter

He made this gesture backstage at the recently held Global Citizen Festival, which was held at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, on September 25, 2022.

The 'Sore' hitmaker handed Stormzy's mother a full piece kente cloth, which she dearly appreciated. She hugged Yaw Tog tightly and showered him with praises.

He commended him for being thoughtful by speaking in the local dialect, Twi. She said,

May God bless you. You have done well.

She then handed Stormzy, whom he refers to as Big Mike, his full piece of kente fabric. This was greeted with cheering from other people who were present during the presentation.

Stormzy, with excitement praised the budding rapper for remembering to gift him the kente after he requested it when they shot the music video for 'Sore' in 2020.

Video of Yaw Tog gifting Stormzy and his mother kente sparks reactions from Netizens

@TheBoldTalkk:

It’s Really a Vibe! BigUp @YAWTOG_

@typeabena:

I need someone to do the same for me because them things (the real ones) are expensive!

@T_Ampofo_:

Well raised boy

@KwakuXzibit:

Yaw really try waaaa

@Owula_Kpakpo:

The little things matters so much.

@Wiredu_:

Trust Big Michael to wrap that kente for another video.

@Aimtomissbehave:

Family to Family

@aman_deee:

i love thoughtfulness and appreciation so much

Source: YEN.com.gh