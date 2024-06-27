Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy caused a stir on social media when he posted a video of a curvy lady on his TikTok page

In the video, the curvy lady was vibing to the Ghanaian singer's new song, Your Body

The video excited many fans as they talked about the lady being an accurate representation of what the song meant

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy recently released a new song after winning the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artist of the Year.

The song has gone viral and caught the attention of Panamanian social media model Gradie Bon.

Stonebwoy and social media model Gracie Bon in photos. Image Credit: @graciebon and @stonebwoy

Gracie Bon jammed to Stonebwoy's Your Body

In the video, Gracie Bon was seated by the poolside, swinging her feet while admiring the beautiful scenery.

The famous model, who is known for her massive backside and tiny waist, flaunted her curvy figure in a two-piece swimsuit.

Stonebwoy shared the video on his TikTok page and captioned it with the title of the new song, Your Body.

"YOUR BODY!!" Stonebwoy wrote in the video's caption.

Meanwhile, the song is garnering massive waves on various streaming platforms and social media apps, as it made it to the Grammy's New Music Friday list, which featured musicians from around the globe, including American singer Khalid's Adore You.

Watch the TikTok video here.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy singing his recently released hit song You Body:

Reactions to the video

The video excited many adult fans who admired the voluptuous figure of the social media model. Others also talked about the video being a good representation of the song.

Below are the reactions from fans to the video on Stonebwoy's TikTok page:

Live Life said:

Ei 1 Gad where is Dr. Louisa

Mawuli Agbenyo said:

Where is Mama wawa

Mike ❤️ said:

bro I'm just from church ooh

kofiperez said:

This is the real definition of the song YOUR BODY ❤️

bibiniy3nipaoo ✅ said:

eiii I post slim girl sef my girl no dey make my ears hear word wey dis

user2670318681404 said:

Ur wife go catch u

CASTILLO said:

Arrbwoy ,na wifee no dey see this anaaa or you mute am

