Mr Drew had one of his dreams come true when he hopped on a video call with American R&B singer Usher

The Ghanaian musician shared all the details of the surprise video, from how it happened to what he discussed with one of his favourite celebrities

He disclosed the details in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix during an exclusive interview

Mr Drew had an unforgettable experience speaking to his role model and musical influence, American singer Usher. In an interview with Zion Felix, Mr Drew narrated how the call happened and his conversation with Usher.

It all started when Mr Drew tweeted his desire to meet Usher, who had arrived in Ghana for the Global Citizen Festival. His tweet was backed by many Ghanaian tweeps who tagged Usher, asking him to meet up with Mr Drew. He wrote;

I need to linkop with @usher, his music and craft has had a huge impact on my career and has contributed to the artist I am today .. I am gonna need y’all help to make this happen Ghana #seleey @GlblCtzn

To explain the rationale behind the tweet, Mr Drew said he needed to put it for people who had access to Usher to help. After his tweet, he received a call from an acquaintance. The person told him Usher was waiting to speak to him.

While on the call, Mr Drew told Usher how much he loved and appreciated him. Mr Drew also told his role model about his influence on his career. There was; however, no mention of collaboration as Mr Drew only wanted to introduce himself to Usher.

Berla Mundi Fangirls Over Usher at Global Citizen Festival Brunch

In other news, Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi was over the moon as she had a one-on-one interaction with American singer Usher. The television host met the R&B singer at an exclusive brunch event held after the Global Citizen Festival.

During her chat with Usher, Berla asked Usher to hook up for an interview the next time he visited Ghana and jokingly asked him to marry her.

