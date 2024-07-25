Global site navigation

AraTheJay: Olamide Cosigns Ghanaian Youngster, Stamps His New Song C'est La Vie
Music

AraTheJay: Olamide Cosigns Ghanaian Youngster, Stamps His New Song C'est La Vie

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Renowned Nigerian rapper Olamide, the mastermind behind the YBNL record label, has fallen in love with young Ghanaian artiste AraTheJay
  • Olamide expressed his love for AraTheJay's C'est La Vie off his latest 9-track album, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule
  • YEN.com.gh spoke to Ghanaian culture journalist and member of The Grammy Recording Academy, Kenneth Awotwe Darko, about AratheJay's strides across the continent

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian artiste AraTheJay, real name Samuel Ankrah, is one of the country's most prospective music talents.

On June 28, he released his new tape, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, which has gained significant traction across the continent.

The project has already earned him praise from top Ghanaian industry professionals, including Abdul, the co-founder of AfroFuture.

Olamide new albums and songs
Olamide shares his admiration for AraTheJay Photo Source: Facebook/NaijaStars, Instagram/AraTheJay
Source: Facebook

Olamide stamps AraTheJay

Nigerian rapper and music executive Olamide is behind globally renowned powerhouses Asake and Fireboy, signed to his YBNL label.

Read also

Esther Smith's concert: Over 15 old and new gospel stars announced for Accra and Kumasi editions

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Baddo, as he is affectionately called, is not new to the Ghanaian music scene. He has collaborated with Stonebwoy and publicly declared his admiration for Shatta Wale and EL.

In a new post by pop-culture blog BlacVolta, Olamide, impressed with C'est La Vie, sent a message to patronise AraTheJay, saying, "C'est La Vie is fire."

In an exclusive chat with Ghanaian culture journalist and member of The Grammy Recording Academy, Kenneth Awotwe Darko told YEN.com.gh that,

AraTheJay has always had it coming. His cadence and style are unique, and it was only a matter of time before the world heard him out. What impresses me more is his confidence that he was making an impact despite his very niche listenership and unyielding focus on the word of God. To me, that’s perseverance, and I’m glad Olamide sees it, too.

Read also

John Claude Tamakloe: Ghanaian blogger who died after KK Fosu and Bless' accident laid to rest

Subscribe to watch new videos

Ghanaians drool over AraTheJay

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to AraTheJay's strides after releasing his latest project.

@Boypablo__ wrote:

Talented guy!

@TwumTweets remarked:

Olamide is always on the lookout for new talents.

@mistameister added:

Ara is really up next 🔥

Lil Durk shines light on Asakaa Boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US rapper Lil Durk had shared a snippet of XlimKid and O'Kenneth's new song, Lonely On The Road, on Instagram.

The All My Life hitmaker used the song on Thanksgiving Day, eulogising his late brother, who was tragically killed in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peter Ansah avatar

Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh

Hot: