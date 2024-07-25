Renowned Nigerian rapper Olamide, the mastermind behind the YBNL record label, has fallen in love with young Ghanaian artiste AraTheJay

Olamide expressed his love for AraTheJay's C'est La Vie off his latest 9-track album, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule

YEN.com.gh spoke to Ghanaian culture journalist and member of The Grammy Recording Academy, Kenneth Awotwe Darko, about AratheJay's strides across the continent

Ghanaian artiste AraTheJay, real name Samuel Ankrah, is one of the country's most prospective music talents.

On June 28, he released his new tape, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, which has gained significant traction across the continent.

The project has already earned him praise from top Ghanaian industry professionals, including Abdul, the co-founder of AfroFuture.

Olamide stamps AraTheJay

Nigerian rapper and music executive Olamide is behind globally renowned powerhouses Asake and Fireboy, signed to his YBNL label.

Baddo, as he is affectionately called, is not new to the Ghanaian music scene. He has collaborated with Stonebwoy and publicly declared his admiration for Shatta Wale and EL.

In a new post by pop-culture blog BlacVolta, Olamide, impressed with C'est La Vie, sent a message to patronise AraTheJay, saying, "C'est La Vie is fire."

In an exclusive chat with Ghanaian culture journalist and member of The Grammy Recording Academy, Kenneth Awotwe Darko told YEN.com.gh that,

AraTheJay has always had it coming. His cadence and style are unique, and it was only a matter of time before the world heard him out. What impresses me more is his confidence that he was making an impact despite his very niche listenership and unyielding focus on the word of God. To me, that’s perseverance, and I’m glad Olamide sees it, too.

Ghanaians drool over AraTheJay

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to AraTheJay's strides after releasing his latest project.

@Boypablo__ wrote:

Talented guy!

@TwumTweets remarked:

Olamide is always on the lookout for new talents.

@mistameister added:

Ara is really up next 🔥

Lil Durk shines light on Asakaa Boys

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US rapper Lil Durk had shared a snippet of XlimKid and O'Kenneth's new song, Lonely On The Road, on Instagram.

The All My Life hitmaker used the song on Thanksgiving Day, eulogising his late brother, who was tragically killed in 2021.

