AraTheJay: Olamide Cosigns Ghanaian Youngster, Stamps His New Song C'est La Vie
- Renowned Nigerian rapper Olamide, the mastermind behind the YBNL record label, has fallen in love with young Ghanaian artiste AraTheJay
- Olamide expressed his love for AraTheJay's C'est La Vie off his latest 9-track album, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule
- YEN.com.gh spoke to Ghanaian culture journalist and member of The Grammy Recording Academy, Kenneth Awotwe Darko, about AratheJay's strides across the continent
Ghanaian artiste AraTheJay, real name Samuel Ankrah, is one of the country's most prospective music talents.
On June 28, he released his new tape, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, which has gained significant traction across the continent.
The project has already earned him praise from top Ghanaian industry professionals, including Abdul, the co-founder of AfroFuture.
Olamide stamps AraTheJay
Nigerian rapper and music executive Olamide is behind globally renowned powerhouses Asake and Fireboy, signed to his YBNL label.
Baddo, as he is affectionately called, is not new to the Ghanaian music scene. He has collaborated with Stonebwoy and publicly declared his admiration for Shatta Wale and EL.
In a new post by pop-culture blog BlacVolta, Olamide, impressed with C'est La Vie, sent a message to patronise AraTheJay, saying, "C'est La Vie is fire."
In an exclusive chat with Ghanaian culture journalist and member of The Grammy Recording Academy, Kenneth Awotwe Darko told YEN.com.gh that,
AraTheJay has always had it coming. His cadence and style are unique, and it was only a matter of time before the world heard him out. What impresses me more is his confidence that he was making an impact despite his very niche listenership and unyielding focus on the word of God. To me, that’s perseverance, and I’m glad Olamide sees it, too.
Ghanaians drool over AraTheJay
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to AraTheJay's strides after releasing his latest project.
@Boypablo__ wrote:
Talented guy!
@TwumTweets remarked:
Olamide is always on the lookout for new talents.
@mistameister added:
Ara is really up next 🔥
Lil Durk shines light on Asakaa Boys
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US rapper Lil Durk had shared a snippet of XlimKid and O'Kenneth's new song, Lonely On The Road, on Instagram.
The All My Life hitmaker used the song on Thanksgiving Day, eulogising his late brother, who was tragically killed in 2021.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh