Ghanaian musician Christopher Nelson, aka Mr Logic, is before the Dansoman Circuit Court after being accused of defrauding a US citizen and his family.

The amounts involved in the alleged fraud are $21,000.00 and GH¢48,000.

Mr Logic allegedly committed the fraud under the pretence of securing a resident permit, according to The Chronicle.

He has pleaded not guilty and has been granted GH¢400,000 bail with three sureties.

The fraud victim is one Khori Edward Lewis, an American citizen and musician living in Pantang.

The victim and his family visited Ghana and were introduced to Mr Logic by Monica Spence, who claimed to be under Mr Logic’s Management.

Mr Logic suggested to Lewis that he could get a resident permit issued to live and work in Ghana, but at a fee, following which the alleged fraud occurred.

On May 11, 2024, Lewis reported the case to the Police.

The court was told that an investigation extended to the Ghana Immigration Service indicates that a Resident Permit costs $1,000.08 per person.

Mr Logic has been known to show his wealth online. He acquired a new house and unveiled it on social media

Mr Logic welcomed Zionfelix to his new home and recently gave him a tour of the space.

He also said he spends on average GH¢8,000 daily during the interview with YouTuber Zionfelix

Mr Logic threatens to sue Lil Win over drug accusations

YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Logic threatened to sue Lil Win for accusing him of taking hard substances and asked him to back up his claim with proof.

The drama began when Mr Logic criticised Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana movie, stating that using Nigerian actors made no sense.

According to Mr Logic, Lil Win granted an interview alleging that he takes sweets infused with hard substances.

