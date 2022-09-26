Berla Mundi had the moment of her life when she hung out with her celebrity crush, American singer Usher

The Ghanaian media personality shared images of her meeting with Usher at the Global Citizen Festival Sunday Brunch on her Instagram account

While chatting with Usher, Berla Mundi jokingly asked the American R&B singer to marry her before leaving the country

Berla Mundi became a successful fan after she had a one-on-one interaction with American singer Usher. The media personality met her celebrity crush at the Global Citizen Festival brunch on Sunday, 25 September 2022.

Berla Mundi meets Usher Photo Source: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Giving a sneak peek into her interaction with Usher, Berla Mundi shared a picture she took with the star on her Instagram account. In the photo, she could be seen wearing a big smile. The following slide of Berla's Instagram post had a video of her talking to the American star about his performance and a possible television interview during his next visit to Ghana. She could be heard telling him;

"I'm always making noise about you on TV. Everybody knows you're my husband. Maybe we have to have a wedding here before you go."

The invitation-only event was attended by some Global Citizen Festival performers and Ghanaian stars and influencers. Berla Mundi was invited after her appearance at the Global Citizen Festival.

Celebrities and Fans React to Berla Mundi Proposing to Usher

giovani.caleb

If I catch him erh

fellamakafui

See how you smiling lol

dr.hannahlisa

Herh…. The bloggers are coming….. But congrats @berlamundi . U were amazing on stage yesterday.

abrantie_kwesii

I will sponsor the wedding please let do it tomorrow

alleluiaofficial

The excitement in her eyes … Did I just hear “we should have a wedding before you go “??? ❤️ eiiii Berla, bae will see this

Usher Brings Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, And Pheelz Out On Stage at Global Citizen Festival

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that American singer Usher brought Nigerian stars Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, and Pheelz on stage during his Global Citizen Festival set. The R&B singer invited the Nigerians to perform their hit songs to the pleasure of their crowd.

Nigerian singer Oxlade performed his hit single Ku Lo Sa; Pheelz thrilled the audience with Finesse, and Tiwa Savage gave an energetic performance of her songs Somebody's Son and Koroba.

Source: YEN.com.gh