Stonebwoy put up a show-stopping performance at the Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Awards in Kigali, Rwanda

The Ghanaian music star performed some of his hit songs to the delight of Ghanaians at the event and patrons from other African countries

His performance was applauded by netizens who caught a glimpse of his performance on social media

Fresh off his Global Citizen Festival performance on Saturday, 24 September 2022, Stonebwoy performed a memorable Rwanda performance. He was one of the acts that graced the stage at the Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Awards held at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali(Rwanda).

His performance was announced with a VCR which showed Stonebwoy Street in Ashaiman and introduced him as a multi-hyphenate artist who dabbles in reggae, dancehall, afrobeats and highlife.

Stonebwoy performs at GUBA Awards Photo Source: @stonebwoy @AlfredoMarfo_.

Source: Twitter

Stonebwoy performed with a band and backup singers who showed off their vocals while harmonizing with him. He started his set with Le Gba Gbe and performed songs such as Strength and Hope, Higher, Sobolo and Therapy before ending his set with Activate. In addition to thrilling the crowd, Stonebwoy used his performance to preach oneness and unity in Africa.

Many received his stage well as they nodded their heads, stood up to dance and sang along. Notable among the persons who stood and danced during Stonebwoy's performance was the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr.

The GUBA Awards seek to reward the innovation of African individuals and organizations in the diaspora and home working towards the advancement of the community.

Netizens React To Stonebwoy's GUBA Performance

Kenneth Ashiakwei

GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC KING STONEBWOY ️ BHIM TO THE WORLD

Moller Dreq

Beautiful performance

Hakeem Umar

Ghana to the world

Source: YEN.com.gh