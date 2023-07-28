Kuami Eugene took a swipe at KiDi during an interview with famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon

In the video, Kuami Eugene said that he does not have baby mama issues, neither does he have to pay school fees and other expenses related to raising kids

The video got many people laughing hard as they admired the bond between the two Lynx Entertainment signees

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Lynx Entertainment signees KiDi and Kuami Eugene were spotted in a video where the latter was captured criticising the former over his lifestyle choices.

Kuami Eugene (right) and KiDi (left) and his adorable son (middle) are in photos. Image Credit: @kwadwosheldonstudios and @kidimusic

Source: Youtube

Kuami Eugene 'roasts' KiDi in a video

In an interview with famous Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon, Kuami Eugene stated that he is a young boy who does not have child problems.

As he is affectionately called, the Rockstar added that he neither currently has baby mama drama in his life.

Making that statement, KiDi was mute as he turned and looked at him quietly.

The host of the show then interrupted and said that Kuami Eugene was moving to him, and KiDi noted that he was aware.

"Currently, I am on my own. I send my parent money now and then, and the rest of the money is for my welfare. I do not pay school fees," Kuami Eugene said in the video.

The Cryptocurrency hitmaker stated that his time for having kids and a wife would soon happen.

The Touch It hitmaker was still quiet as the Rockstar went on taking a swipe at him, while Kwadwo Sheldon burst out into laughter.

Below is a video of Kuami Eugene criticising KiDi's lifestyle choices.

Ghanaians react to a video of Kuami Eugene criticising KiDi's lifestyle choices

Many people who watched the video talked about loving it whenever Kuami Eugene and KiDi come together, whether in an interview or on a music project.

Others stated that Kuami Eugene jabbed KiDi to the bone with his statements.

See reactions from Ghanaians below:

@quphiprinxtrm3897 said:

KiDi's shirt inscription "Emotions"

@KROBEATV remarked:

I love seeing them together like this pulling each other's leg is just a vibe

@khweku5684 said:

You always dey instigate

@dianaadjei7139 remarked:

I’m cryinggg

@jackyjoe463 stated:

Awww Kwame didn’t talk well… ‍♀

Kuami Eugene spotted on a flight with Ghana's Second Lady Samira Bawumia

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene was spotted flying with Ghana's Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

The post caused a stir on social media as many cautioned him to behave well around her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh