Stonebwoy's wife, Dr. Louisa A. Satekla, has gotten the internet buzzing with how loud she screamed when her husband was making his grand entrance at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival 2022

In a series of videos shared on her official Snapchat account, Dr Satekla screamed with excitement and danced with so much joy during her husband's performance

The videos have sparked massive reactions on social media with many commending how Dr Satekla supports her husband

Dr. Louisa A. Satekla, wife of dancehall musician Stonebwoy has received a number of accolades on social media for her undying support for her husband at the Global Citizen Festival 2022.

Being an opening act at the festival, Dr Satekla was so excited to watch her husband thrill the thousands of revellers who were present.

Stonebwoy's Wife Dr. Satekla. Photo Source: @drlouisa_s @glblctzn

While the 'Therapy' hitmsaker was making his grand entry, which has become the talk of town, Dr Satekla screamed on the top of her lungs to show how excited she was to watch the multiple award-winning reggae-dancehall musician perform.

The video was spotted to her official Snapchat page, Dr. Louisa, which was later on screenrecorded and reshared by fans.

Many Netizens have admired and hailed Stonebwoy's wife's unflinching support to his craft and music.

The event which was held recently at the Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday, September 24, 2022, saw a number of musicians and DJs as well as MCs from across the African continent as well as from the U.S. thrill ravers to some good music.

The festival sought to create awareness for the girl child, the planet, as well as to end poverty. It is a movement which sought to involve people all around the world to take action now.

Dr Satekla's loud screams trigger massive reactions from Netizens

@AfiaKezia11:

Omg, a supportive WIFE, I love her.

@TheTurnUpGh:

What chant?

@Bhimbright2:

I just feel like being married. What a supportive woman? u CJ and Janam mama❤️

@AminaSuraj_as:

Very beautiful

@Abiiingha_:

I really felt that

@Lewan_____

Get a supportive wife like Stonebwoy's wife.

@Amgsarkcess

Stonebwoy’s wife is the most supportive woman ever, thumbs up mummy ❤️.

