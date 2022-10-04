Jesus Ahuofe, a self-proclaimed prophet who prophesied into the life of Shatta Wale, which led to the artist faking a shooting incident, has shared his story

Jesus Ahuofe narrated court proceedings and officially announced the verdict of the court on his case, which got him beaming with smiles

His statement has triggered diverse reactions from many Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts on the case

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jesus Ahuofe, the prophet who prophesied the death of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has officially broken his silence on the verdict of his case.

Jesus Ahuofe and Shatta Wale. Photo Source: @zionfelixdotcom @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Narrating court proceedings in a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, he indicated that four other cases were attended to before it got to his turn.

He hinted that he was the last person and that when it was time for his case to be heard, he was shaken since a female judge preceded over the case.

He commended the judge and lawyers for being knowledgeable about his case as they delved deep into it by sharing in-depth background information to the defendant side and the plaintiff side of the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

For about an hour after she was done reading a background story of my case, I stood there in awe. I felt like a woman. I became shy. I didn't understand what was happening.

He further stated that after all that, the judge concluded that he was acquitted and discharged.

It felt like a dream. I got restless. I didn't know what to do. I was overjoyed to the extent that I couldn't even find the route to my house.

He then thanked God for taking him out of the trials and agony he went through all this while.

Some reactions on social media

ced_eunice

We thank God but next time

the_hair_scientists

3se wani na wob3ka

ohemaa_akosua_esther

We thank God but sofo next time when you see something about someone, pray for God to redeem them instead

joy_ce338

)se )mo asua ade3 ooo

prissy_aidoo

Thank goodness. It was Nana Romeo's fault anyway.

nabbyrussel35

Watch the way you do things my guy that's the moral of your story

iam_quami_douq

next time make fake prophecies again you'll go straight to jail

Jesus Ahuofe: Pastor who prophesied Shatta Wale's shooting remanded

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, who prophesied dancehall star Shatta Wale's shooting, has been remanded.

This was after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic before the Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Ellen Offei Aryeh.

In court, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, counsel for the accused person Martin Kpebu while praying for bail, said, his client was unwell. The lawyer did not provide any evidence to support his argument. The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, opposed the grant of bail.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh