Jesus Ahuofe: Pastor who prophesied Shatta Wale's shooting remanded

Jesus Ahuofe has also been remanded following his prophecy about musician Shatta Wale

The man of God also pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against him in court

Shatta Wale and 3 others have also been remanded for a week and would appear in court on October 26

Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, of the New Life Kingdom Chapel who prophesied dancehall star Shatta Wale's shooting has been remanded.

This was after he pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing fear and panic before the Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Ellen Offei Aryeh.

In court, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, counsel for the accused person Martin Kpebu while praying for bail said, his client was unwell.

The lawyer did not however provide any piece of evidence to support his argument. The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey opposed the grant of bail.

The court after listening to the parties remand the accused person into police custody to reappear on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has been remanded into police custody for one week.

Shatta Wale was arraigned before an Accra Circuit on Thursday, October 21, 2021, following his arrest on Tuesday October 19.

Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

Three others, Kojo Owusu Koranteng a.k.a. Nana Dope, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator, who have been charged for abetment have also been sentenced to one week remand in police custody.

A video has popped up showing Shatta Wale's appearance in court. He arrived in a white outfit and was ushered out of the police van by police personnel.

In a related development, Shatta Wale has been spotted in a video saying he was ready to go to jail for his recent actions.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a rather livid Shatta Wale was seen storming out of court amid heavy police presence following his court hearing.

He had been remanded for a week after the ruling and was heard shouting out loud that he was ready to "sleep in jail".

