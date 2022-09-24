A 23-year-old Nigerian lady wept bitterly following the passing away of her husband in an undisclosed circumstance

In a video she shared, a group of women gathered her as her hair is shaved with the aid of a pair of scissors

Mourning her husband, she questioned God when she would be okay, stating that the pain is too much for her

A Nigerian lady, 23, has mourned her late husband on social media following his untimely passing away.

The heartbroken lady is seen in a TikTok video in a mourning mood and with teary eyes while a group of women shaved her hair.

She looked sad and disheartened. Photo Credit: TikTok/@chinyeakaarinze

She lamented that it is too painful for her to be a widow at her age. She asked God a rhetorical question, questioning why her man didn't stick to their plan.

"God when will I be okay? The pains is too much on me. been a widow at 23 Arinze this is not what we planned our kids are asking of you every blessed day, death why," a caption on her video reads.

Condolence messages poured in for the young widow.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

angelgiftifeanyic said:

"We are in the situation but God knows it all, the pain is everlasting but always look up to God and remember your kids."

love said:

"Chai. so sorry dear and remember u have to be strong now and take care of ur kids. I really need u more now."

Dalency Rita said:

"Am so sorry dear take heart....but later consider remarrying it’s ur choice a widow at 23 no way .. u still hv a long way to go."

somibaby01 said:

"The way these women dey shave person head eh nawa oo when will they abolish this abeg...Take heart dear God is with you!"

user3826643345247 said:

"So painful,I can't just imagine me being in your shoe,oh God of mercy have mercy on the remaining husband's on Earth and protect them pls oh Lord."

