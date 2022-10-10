Shatta Wale has begun building momentum towards the release of his much-anticipated Gift of God Album

The self-proclaimed King of Africa Dancehall shared the official album cover for his project set to drop on October 17

The multiple award-winning musician also shared the meaning and inspiration behind the album title

Shatta Wale has been serving fans with diverse content on his social media account with a few days more to the release of his much-anticipated Gift of God Album.

After sharing a video highlighting his preparation for his upcoming album, Shatta Wale delighted fans by unveiling the album cover. The simple but elegant album cover had the writing "Shatta Wale King of African Dancehall" at the top. A customized coin preceded the writing with an image of Shatta Wale, seven stars, and the album Gift of Gold title.

The On God crooner gave fans an insight into the inspiration behind the album's title, Gift of God. The album is meant to be an autobiography, a journey through Shatta Wale's life, highlighting his sacrifices, heroic deeds, and the rules of the Shatta Movement Empire, which is "Shatta Wale is Always Right."

Giving fans more details on the album, he disclosed the first song from the album, Cash Out. From the reactions to the first track, one can tell the song is a total banger, as Ghanaian rapper Medikal, a close friend of Shatta Wale, called it his favourite song.

The Gift of God Album (GOGA) will be released on Monday, October 17 2022, two years after Shatta Wale teased its release. However, Shatta Wale is yet to share the full tracklist and features.

