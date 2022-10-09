Shatta Wale is preparing fans for the release of his much-anticipated Gift of God Album on October 17 2022

He shared a behind-the-scenes video of the album recording process and other experiences he had as he worked on the album

His trailer video has sparked excitement from the Shatta Movement fans, who are eager for the album to be released

With about eight days to releasing his much-anticipated Gift of God Album (GOGA), Shatta Wale has teased fans with a trailer video highlighting his preparation for the album.

Shatta Wale highlight video

Source: Instagram

The video had excerpts of him recording the songs on the album and jam-packed events he performed at during that time. Shatta Wale revealed it took three years to prepare for the album, which he had initially announced and postponed in 2020.

Sharing the video on his social media account, he captioned it;

From Bandana to shatta wale hasn’t been an easy journey. From a young humble boy to a street king. Been independent has been one of the things that made me strong to put up such a craft . I hope you all enjoy the ingredients I just added to our new order. Thank you all for the wait of 3years. It’s here now !!GOD BLESS YOU ALL

Fans React To Shatta Wale's Highlight Video

dagyemang692018

This is gonna be a blast just can’t wait fi dis massive outta Africa. Master planner #GOGAlbum

meboy105.x

At Long Last The Wait Is Over!!!!

crimebossezege

Shatta movement for life ❤️❤️

jollitychopmoni

Can’t wait for your album KING

brenlywilfred

I Don for real

In other news, Shatta Wale earned the respect of many Ghanaians as he was captured playing the famous Lean On Me song by American singer Bill Withers on a keyboard.

The self-proclaimed dancehall king was a guest on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana and started his interview by flaunting his keyboard skills. As a result, he surprised many fans and netizens who were unaware of his talent.

Source: YEN.com.gh