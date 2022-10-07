Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale impressed Ghanaians when he showed off his keyboard skills on television

The self-proclaimed dancehall king was a guest on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana where he serenaded viewers with a keyboard performance

Fans of the dancehall artist took to social media to express their admiration towards the singer's versatility and talent

Shatta Wale is a man of many talents. He is versed in many music-related skills, from singing, producing, mixing, mastering and writing his songs.

The award-winning singer displayed another skill to Ghanaians when he guested on Metro TV's evening programme, Good Evening Ghana. He showed Ghanaians he is a talented keyboard player by playing Lean On Me, the famous song by American singer Bill Withers.

In a video shared by media personality Abeiku Santana and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale played the musical instrument with backing vocals from a trio in the studio. However, the Ayo singer did not altogether sing the song but sang the first line; "Lean on me."

As he played the keyboard, the backup singers joined in to sing parts of the song, serenading viewers with their angelic vocals as they formed a perfect harmony with Shatta Wale.

Watch the full video below:

Ghanaians React To Shatta Wale's Keyboard Skills

_elliot_18

I love this !! But still ain’t his fan

khing_py_

It's the laughter for me

nichealhandymadecollectionsgh

You are an extremely gifted man

double_g800

Oh I must say I’m quite impressed cus I neva thought Shatta could play the …is all love ❤️

shatta_tina

Lord may nothing separate me from @shattawalenima you are the best my king

Shatta Wale Lashes Out At Bull Dog And Critics Who Claim Black Sherif's Album Is Better Than His

In other Shatta Wale news, the dancehall artist called out Bull Dog and other critics who claim that Black Sherif's 'The Villain I Never Was' album would outperform his upcoming Gift of God (G.O.G) album.

The self-proclaimed dancehall king stated he is not moved by the statement as he believes the success of Black Sherif's album is a win for Ghana.

