Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif performed for the first time songs on his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was' on October 12, 2022

As he thrilled fans with one of the bangers of the debut album, 'Oh Paradise', he got emotional, and this got many fans cheering him on while on stage

Many netizens have empathised with him as they encourage him to enjoy the fame because he deserves it

2022 BET Best International Flow nominee, Black Sherif, for the first time, performed one of the bangers 'Oh Paradise' off his debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was'.

Before he performed the song to thrill guests and the crowd at his album listening party, he first listened to it and explained what the song meant to him.

While he was listening to the song, he bowed his head and nodded as the song was being played.

The crowd empathised with him as they cheered him on, while others also sang along word for word.

Below is a video of Black Sherif listening to 'Oh Paradise'.

More videos of Black Sherif performing 'Oh Paradise' off his debut album.

Some reactions from Netizens compiled by YEN.com.gh

eddiemurphy21:

Kwaku Rasta. When it’s your time, it’s your time

sweet_yaa123:

Like how the girl go enjoy life with him now err

lil.hertzofficial:

Man Blacko we dey your back till end❤️❤️

esme.adwoa:

Oh Akua

queen__yas_:

Awww

pegs_granola:

Awwwww

