In an Instagram post, Reggie Rockstone has honoured Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie for his international achievements

The legendary hiplife artist shared a video of Sarkodie’s speech at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta

In his caption, he gave Ghanaians a task, which received positive reactions from netizens, with some agreeing to do the said task

Reggie Rockstone is full of kind words and praises for Sarkodie. The Godfather of Hiplife took to his Instagram account to share a video of Sarkodie’s speech after picking up the award for the Best International Flow at the 2019 BET hip hop awards in Atlanta.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, British actor Daniel Kaluuya of Black Panther fame invited Sarkodie to the stage to pick up his award. Once on the stage, the Ghanaian gave a speech which was named one of the best speeches of the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. He gave his shout-out to Akon for recognising the talent in Africa, dedicated the award to his daughter, Titi and urged the audience to come to Ghana for the then Year of The Return.

Reggie Rockstone revealed he smiled at the video, which he stumbled on. Filled with admiration for his young colleague, the hiplife artist shared the video with a caption in capital letters to emphasise his point.

He wrote:

WE NEED TO PROTECT THIS MAN BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY, YO! E NO SMALL PEHSON! (stumbled on this, and I smiled big) BLESS @sarkodie AND GH SABI THAT!

Fans React Warmly To Reggie Rockstone’s Post

Princearthur4u

Greet speech, the speech that brought thousands of people to GH

Coachfreemaname

I love your big heart, Dr Rockstone. It’s very beautiful. Bless up

Mpetea_hemaa

This particular thing he did de3, it’s forever etched in my memory.

Thebiggestcarter

This GUY is phenomenal.

Empirestate_gh

Yeah, we need to protect him.

