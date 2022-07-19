Ghanaian singer, Fameye, has revealed that he does blend both fake and original clothes, shoes, jewellery and accessories

He stated that blending them together makes him feel good and happy because God has blessed him to afford expensive things now

However, he added that when people falsely accuse him of wearing fake items in cases when he is wearing original, he won't take it lightly

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

There is this perception that celebrities only wear original brands when it comes to clothes, shoes, jewellery and accessories, Fameye has revealed that he does blend both original and fake.

As a well-known Ghanaian singer, he admitted that blending the two makes him happy and feel good.

Fameye. Photo Source: @hitz1039fm

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he told host Andy Dosty that,

“I dey wear some things right now, some be original, some be fake. But the fact that some be original and some be fake for inside dey make I dey feel good.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The ‘Praise’ crooner hinted that he does know the difference between fake and genuine items; however, he has decided to combine the two regardless.

When Andy Dosty asked him whether that decision was based on whether he couldn’t afford to buy original due to their expensive nature. He said that God has blessed him such that now he is able to afford certain things he wasn't able to afford in the past. In light of this, he noted that alone amazes him.

The VGMA23 ‘Songwriter of the Year’ emphasised that he wouldn’t take it lightly in cases when he wears original clothes and he is accused of wearing fake items.

“Supposing I am wearing something original and someone says it is fake, I will stand for my right and set the records straight. If I am wearing a sweatshirt that costs €20 (GH₵165), I will let you know the exact price—and you would have to believe me.”

The ‘Mati’ hitmaker explained that the gold necklace he wore for the interview is authentic. However, he said that he wouldn't mention the price because when he does, no one would believe him.

Big Brother: Rya Believes Ghanaians Are Not Daring And Bold Enough For Reality Show

Entertainment pundit, Rya Anakwa Anakwa, has opined that the Big Brother franchise is likely liable to fail when launched in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh's Geraldine Amoah, she was of the view that Ghanaians are laid back and are not bold and daring enough to participate in such reality shows.

However, she hinted that in the past, Ghana did have some successful contestants who represented the country over the years during the airing of the biggest international reality show, Big Brother Africa.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh