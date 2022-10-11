Fans of Black Sherif have been sent into a state of celebration after photos of the rapper hanging out with yet another famous person popped up

The young Ghanaian rap star was spotted with the famous and talented Nigerian music video director, TG Omori

Black Sherif is rumoured to be shooting a music video with the buzzing director following the release of his debut album

After conquering the charts across various music streaming platforms such as Audiomack, Apple Music, Spotify and Boomplay, Black Sherif is on his way to dominating YouTube.

The buzzing rapper, who enjoyed great success with the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, got fans excited after photos of him hanging out with Nigerian music video director, TG Omori, hit the internet.

TG Omori, also known as Boy Director, is currently the highest-paid video director in Nigeria and has worked on over 400 music videos, including Kizz Daniel's Buga, Mayorkun's Holy Father, Fireboy DML's Bandana and Asake's Terminator.

Black Sherif fans are enthused about the upcoming music video, with many having high expectations, as TG Omori is known for his creative and unique editing skills.

