2022 BET Best International Flow nominee, Black Sherif, has gotten many people questioning his sense of style and fashion

This comes after he slayed in a crop top to the listening party of his debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was'

Photos and videos of him in a crop top have sparked reactions from Netizens as some question his sense of style

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

MTV EMA awards nominee, Black Sherif, has gotten the internet buzzing after he wore a crop top to his debut album listening party held on October 12, 2022.

Black Sherif. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The event was held at the forecourt of a renowned digital marketing agency, Echo House, at East Legon.

The event witnessed many industry players throng the venue. The names are not limited to Bola Ray, Big Ivy and CJ Biggerman. A number of renowned media houses, as well as bloggers, were there to capture the moment.

However, from the night, one photo which is trending is Black Sherif's crop top he wore to the listening party of his debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was'.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Blacko, as he is affectionately called, paired the crop top with tattered blue jeans. He accesorised his look with a necklace and a number of rings and bracelets.

Black Sherif's crop top sparks reactions among Netizens

queenhawa9 commented saying:

Club top

pause_n_laugh said:

The Crop top looks gud on him

ntigyan said:

Waaaaaa hw3 top

yaras_gh comemnted:

Crop top on fire

khojo_salaries remarked:

Which style be Dez one Blacko?? y3 steady

_akosuarh_ remarked:

Blacko y3 stripp-er anaa . The crop top nowadays is getting worser ✌️✌️

Black Sherif Bags MTV Awards Nomination, Many Hopeful of Winning After BET Loss

YEN.com.gh previously reported that celebrated Ghanaian drill rapper Black Sherif has bagged yet another international nomination, which comes weeks after losing the 2022 BET Best International Flow nomination to Benjamin Epps from France.

He has been nominated for the Best African Act for the 2022 MTV EMA. Blacko, as his fans affectionately call him, shared the same category with three other popular Nigerian acts; Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Tems.

South Africa's Musa Keyss and Tanzania's Zuchu also share the same category with the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh