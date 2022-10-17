Ghanaian award-winning dancehall superstar Shatta Wale celebrated his 38th birthday on October 17 2022

The Ghanaian music star was showered with love and good wishes from fans and friends on his special day

One of his well-wishers was fellow musician Stonebwoy, whom he had a public feud with years ago

Stonebwoy has shown Shatta Wale love on Twitter as the latter celebrates his 38th birthday. As many celebrities publicly wished the self-proclaimed King of African dancehall a happy birthday, Stonebwoy jumped on the bandwagon with a special birthday wish.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale Photo Source: @stonebwoy, @shattawalegh

Source: Twitter

Referring to their previous feud and alleged competition, Stonebwoy began his birthday message on a grateful note, saying;

Life is the ultimate, Let's Celebrate Each Day With Gratitude.

The GIDIGBA crooner then showed his witty side by assigning a new age to his fellow musician.

Happy 55th Bday Anniversary To @shattawalegh. wiase Nyinaa DON️#GOGAlbum let's Go, where's the party?

Stonebwoy posted a photo of himself with Shatta Wale holding hands after their reconciliation.

The Story of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's Feud

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy had previously been rivals, with many fans and entertainment pundits constantly comparing them. Whenever one artist clocked an achievement, the other was greatly trolled online.

Twitter Users React To Stonebwoy's Birthday Message To Shatta Wale

@PapaQuasy

Finally, someone has given us the real age of Nii

@Gedio10

Errr 1GAD. Behave!

@27SABATO

100 Years Point Of Correction

@profdublyn_zee

1Gad! The 55th seff kill me la

@FADE_RG

1GAD,1LOVE❤

@burnaculer

55 paaa, Stone be savage

