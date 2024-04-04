Singer Amaarae has signed a new deal with the US-based management company and record label Bad Habit

The company boasts of an outstanding roster of top artistes, including Nigeria's Burna Boy and Rock band The Neighbourhood

Ghanaian pop-culture journalist Olele Salvador confirmed the news with more details of the deal

In an exclusive conversation with Olele Salvador, who doubles as a publicist for Amaarae, he discussed the impact her new deal will have on her already high-flying career

Ghanaian singer Amaarae has signed a new deal with Bad Habit, a well-rounded label, management and publishing company founded in 2015.

Bad Habit works with renowned music institutions like Atlantic Records, Warner Chappell and the Alternative Distribution Alliance, giving its artistes the best shot at music industry success.

Amaaraae, who has been on a tear globally since her album Fountain Baby dropped, will join a host of other firebrands on Bad Habit's roster, including Nigeria's Burna Boy.

Amaarae set for higher strides with her new deal

According to pop-culture journalist Olele Salvador, Amaarae's new deal stems from a co-partnership agreement with her independent label, Golden Child Entertainment Ltd.

He detailed that Amaarae's new home will be responsible for her day-to-day operations & career strategy, shows, tours, etc., working with Interscope, which released Fountain Baby.

With this new deal, Amaarae, believed to have crafted the pop album of the year in 2023, is set for high-striding milestones across the globe.

"With Bad Habit's experience, we're confident that Amaarae will break into new international markets more aggressively. Talk of the Asian and South American markets," Olele told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive chat.

These are the guys behind Burna Boy, and we've seen how they've been able to position him to become the megastar he is today. For Amaarae, we can also look at strategic international collaborations and high-profile endorsements beyond music. She has had her stint with the Grammys and VMAs, and I believe Bad Habits will be able to make a strong case to earn her some global awards in the next few years.

Fans react to Amaarae's new deal

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their excitement over Amaarae's new label.

@Shaaka99 said:

The media don’t really hype this girl well. We have to gatekeep wanna international artistes oo but nah they won’t but always talk negatively or talk about Shatta wale wey deh mind in business

@Um_Yunzy wrote:

Big win for her❤️

@iam_senanu1 remarked:

big moveeee! congrats, bby.

Amaarae opens up on chances to host a concert in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' crooner Amaarae had shared the reason why she has not headlined her own concert in the country.

Amaarae confessed that she doubts her audience in the country was ripe enough to host a concert and promised to reconnect more with her Ghanaian fans.

