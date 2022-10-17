Former Gender Minister, Honourable Sarah Adwoa Safo, has sent her best wishes to students writing BECE

The Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency sent a video to wish her constituents good luck

Her video stirred reactions from social media users who found her American accent quite amusing

Honourable Sarah Adwoa Safo has caused a stir online after wishing the Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates in her constituency good luck.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP, currently in the United States, shared a video from a car with a luxurious red interior. She was jamming to a reggae song and turned down the volume to address her constituents.

In the 30-second video, she was captured saying;

To the little ones in my constituency who are going to take the BECE exams on Monday, I want to take this opportunity to wish you a good luck.

Flaunting a thick American accent, she said a word of prayer for the BECE candidates;

I pray that the Almighty God helps you to excel.

She ended the video with an introduction.

Thank you. This is your MP, Honourable Adwoa Safo.

Social Media Users React To Adwoa Safo's American Accent

@iamA4sheet

walahi, the america di3 we all go goo some, “opporhunity” whaaaat! lovely

Samuel Nugent

I miss your American English

Obeng Rockson

Honorable with Swag’s

Daniel O Paterson

Adwoa American wishes you all de Best

@Kwaw_Buabeng

Is her accent teacher always nearby or what?

@yawfraser

Which accent is that. Eei

@kojosultan

Why she no get tongue anaa eiii

