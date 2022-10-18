Dancehall musician Shatta Wale celebrated his birthday on 17th October 2022 and had a blissful time with family and friends

In some videos that have popped up on social media, the dancehall king was showered with a thick whitish substance by his friends

The hilarious video showed how much of a good time Shatta was having on his special day, and he got a plethora of birthday wishes

Ghanaian dancehall Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, celebrated another year, being added to his age on 17th October 2022.

The musician spent the special day with his close friends, and videos that popped up on social media showed how much of a good time Shatta Wale was having.

Shatta Wale Gets Showered With Strange Substance Source: Instagram, TikTok

In one of the videos, the dancehall act got showered with a strange, thick white substance by his friends in celebration of his special day.

It is unclear what the substance was, but it looked like a mixture of powder and water. It is a popular ritual among Ghanaians to shower birthday celebrants with water and other substances.

Shatta's entire body was covered with the substance as he laughed heartedly and said it was a ''gangster party.'' Shatta Wale's birthday is one he is unlikely to forget, as friends and fans showed him love. He even got gifted a brand-new Range Rover during a surprise birthday party.

Ghanaians Wish Shatta Wale Well

kellyb_motors, a close associate of Shatta, said:

Happy birthday my Don @shattawalenima God Richly Bless you ❤️

favourlee129 wrote:

Happy birthday Godfather .. more win, long life

anessantiakins commented:

Happy birthday 1Don we love so much keep taking SM higher

barbiez_empowerment_train also expressed his admiration for Shatta:

Happy birthday our Shatta we love you

