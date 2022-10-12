Ghanaian celebrity kids, whether they are stars of their own or children of stars, are always adorable to watch. These kids often catch attention online with their videos speaking English.

In recent times, one of the trends that have been emerging with such children is the way they speak. A lot of these kids are now speaking with foreign accents like children who have been brought up abroad.

In many videos, some of the kids have melted hearts with their accents and general command of the English language.

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the most adorable and soothing voices some celebrity kids have.

1. John Dumelo Junior begs to skip school for the farm

The son of Ghanaian actor and passionate farmer John Dumelo, John Dumelo Junior, also has a foreign accent.

In the video sighted on John Dumelo's official Instagram page, he was whining in a way to convince his father to cancel school and send him to the farm.

Even though John Dumelo Junior did not talk much, from the little words he muttered, one could tell he surely has a foreign accent.

2. Ameyaw Debrah's son Nathan shows love to him

Nathan Debrah, the son of famous Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah does have one of the cutest foreign accents.

In this video, he was spotted playing a video game on his tablet when his father interjected with "love yous".

Ameyaw Debrah showered him with some "I love you" as he fell to the floor and covered his face with his tablet as he felt shy and overwhelmed by the love his father showed him.

Nathan with excitement responded with, "I love you, daddy". Both of them giggle as Ameyaw captured the memorable moment with his camera.

3. Kafui Danku's daughter Baby Lorde asks for permission

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Kafui Danku took her kids, Baby Lorde and President Titan, to the Richmond Hill Pumkinfest, held at the Richmond Green Sports Centre in Canada.

In the video, Lorde was asking her mother whether she could use the bathroom, as her mother was running to stand behind the pumpkin cutout to take a photo. Lorde muttered:

Mom can I go to the bathroom?

4. Stonebwoy's daughter Jidula and her brother Janam request for pizza

The kids of celebrated reggae-dancehall musician Stonebwoy, L Janam Joachim Satekla and Catherine Jidula Satekla, also have foreign accents.

Some time ago, their mother, Dr Louisa A. Satekla, shared a video on her official Snapchat account where her kids requested pizza at an odd hour to satisfy their cravings.

Dr Louisa was left dumbfounded by their request as she wondered how they expected her to get them pizza in the middle of the night.

She even quizzed them on where she was to get it from. Janam and Catherine then replied in a posh and refined foreign accent, saying there was supposed to be some reserved in the fridge.

5. DJ Switch having fun in the US

Ghana's youngest multiple award-winning Disc Jockey, DJ Switch, acquired the American accent when she relocated to the United States of America to further her studies in August 2022.

The 2017 Talented Kids is currently enrolled at the Chaminade College Preparatory based in California.

The video below was the first time people heard her new accent since she relocated to the U.S. The video sparked reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

6. Shatta Wale and Michy's son Majesty is so fluent

Majesty, the son of self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale and media personality Michy, is also one of the few celebrity kids with a foreign accent.

In a video that displays the fluidity in his foreign accent, Majesty had accompanied his mother to the Silverhair Salon And Spa for her to have a new hairdo.

He then began to lash out at the workers in the salon with his thick foreign accent.

His mother, who could not hide her reaction, apologised to the workers for the inconvenience Majesty's actions and words might have caused. Regardless of that, the workers insisted it was not an issue.

