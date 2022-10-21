Ghanaian music duo FBS returned to the music scene with Jo (Dance), a hit song featuring Mr Drew

The song has gone viral on various social media platforms, especially TikTok, where many participated in its dance challenge

A group of food industry experts in The Netherlands caught the Jo Dance bug as they were taught the dance moves to the popular song

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mr Drew is going global. The past weeks saw Mr Drew play a couple of shows in Europe. Known in private circles as Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, the Ghanaian singer thrilled his fans with hot performances in Italy and the Netherlands.

Adding to his Europe domination, the singer had his song Jo Dance blasted at a Dutch event called Food Inspiration.

Dutch people dancing to Mr Drew's song Photo Source: @mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

The annual event sees about 700 food experts, professionals, restaurant industry leaders, and food retail decision-makers learn about the latest trends and developments in food and drinks.

In a video Mr Drew shared on his verified social media account, the Food Inspiration attendees, led by a man and woman on stage, were taught the moves to his popular Jo Dance song.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The audience was guided by a screen showing a video of Ghanaian dancer Laladzy dancing what she called "the food dance."

Food Inspiration Video Excites Ghanaians

ayisha2650

I already said ,dis song is more Dan covid

akuapem_poloo

We outside ❤️

m.b.okk

I was smiling all throughout that love it

ruby.delart

More more more of this

thegreatnet

To the world ❤️

riyeb_icon_uk_ltd

Africa is now taken the centre stage

khofianthem_

Gh to the world

Mr Drew Shares How He Got on a Video Call with Usher; Gives Scoop on Their Chat

Mr Drew had one of his dreams come true when he hopped on a video call with American R&B singer Usher. The Ghanaian musician shared all the details of the surprise video, from how it happened to what he discussed with one of his favourite celebrities.

Mr Drew first expressed his desire to meet Usher, who had arrived in Ghana for the Global Citizen Festival. Many Ghanaian tweeps responded by tagging Usher and asking him to meet up with Mr Drew.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh