The Ghana Music Awards UK was held on October 29, 2022, at the Royal Regency Manor Park in London

The awards scheme seeks to promote the Ghanaian music industry abroad and recognize Ghanaian creatives abroad

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif swept three awards on the night, including the prestigious Artist of The Year award

Ghanaian rapper Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known in showbiz as Black Sherif, is on a winning streak. Hours after emerging as the Best Male Musician at the 2022 Fashion Ghana Honors & Awards, the 20-year-old swept three awards at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Black Sherif won "Artist of the Year," "New Artist of the Year," and "Hiplife Hip-hop Song of the Year" with his hit song, Kwaku The Traveller. He beat competition from King Promise, KiDi, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Akwaboah, Stonebwoy, Celestine Donkor, and Diana Hamilton to win the most coveted artist of the year title.

For "New Artist of the Year," Black Sherif competed against Mona 4Reall, Efe Grace, Scott Evans, Lady Ophelia, Jayana, Kimilist, and Malcom Nuna.

Since 2021, Black Sherif has made waves in the Ghanaian music industry by releasing hit songs like First Sermon, Second Sermon, and Kwaku The Traveller. Before the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif had caught the attention of many international acts, including Busta Rhymes, Burna Boy, DJ Khalid, and others.

Congratulations Pour In For Black Sherif After Ghana Music Awards UK

Black Sherif Storms Takoradi, Draws Large Crowd for The Villain I Never Was Grand Parade

Elsewhere, Black Sherif got fans in Takoradi excited when he visited the city in the Western Region of Ghana for a "The Villain I Never Was" parade.

Black Sherif was spotted in a car with overjoyed fans surrounding the vehicle. They screamed at the top of their lungs, holding flags and taking pictures and videos of the Ghanaian rap superstar. The parade was attended by many residents of Takoradi, as videos showed a crowded road.

Source: YEN.com.gh