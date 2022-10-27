Black Sherif, in a new photo that surfaced on social media, was seen hanging out with his big beautiful family

The beautiful photo excited many netizens as they tried to identify the individuals featured in it

One lady in the photo caught the interest of most netizens, and they dropped interesting reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, rose to stardom after Ghanaians fell in love with his soulful and touching music.

Black Sherif and his family Source: blacksherif

Source: Twitter

The young man loves to talk about his family a lot in his songs, and most fans have been yearning to see the characters he speaks about in his music.

One of the most notable characters he has mentioned in his tunes is Auntie Marie. He named dropped her in the song Second Sermon. A photo that showed Black Sherif hanging out with his family has surfaced, and it excited many social media users.

One lady in the image caught the attention of netizens as they wondered if she was Auntie Marie from Second Sermon.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the photo, there was a young man around the same age as Sherif, a little boy, and two elderly women in a scarf. Netizens joked that one of them was Auntie Marie.

Photo Of Black Sherif And Family Stirs Reaction

adjoa_poundsofficial wondered:

Is that not auntie Marie in the duku

viviangertrude37 said:

Family is everything

feliciakunorvi also wondered:

Is that not anty Marie '

samsolomonacheampong01 also wrote:

Lovely

real_kins1gh also asked:

Is this Auntie Maily anaa

Black Sherif Gets MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 Nomination; Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr Also Nominated

In other news, young Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has received his first-ever MTV Awards nomination.

Black Sherif has been nominated for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA 2022). He is competing in the Best African Act category.

The rapper is going head-to-head with Burna Boy and two other Nigerians Ayra Starr and Tems, as well as Musa Keys of South Africa and Tanzania's Zuchu.

An official statement on the website indicates the MTV EMA 2022 will take place on November 13, 2022, in the German city of Düsseldorf, at the multi-functional indoor arena PSD Bank Dome.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh