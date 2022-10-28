Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has been embarking on a nationwide tour to connect with fans in various cities

The SOJA crooner visited Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana amidst a grand reception by fans

Videos of his visit to Takoradi have circulated online, to the admiration of many social media users

Since the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif has visited his fans in many parts of the country, including his native Konongo, Kumasi and Tamale.

In a recent update, Black Sherif touched down in Takoradi for a grand parade. He was standing in a car as fans surrounded him with flags, screaming at the top of their lungs.

A video shared by ZionFelix on Instagram captured the rapper surrounded by a large crowd, with security personnel trying to control the excited fans.

Black Sherif was spotted rocking a white t-shirt and the bottom worn by masquerades during Takoradi's annual carnival.

Social Media Users React To Video Of Black Sherif's Parade in Takoradi

Here are some comments spotted by YEN.com.gh

gyasi_eduam

Takoradi dzi active love and genuine show of support nkotsii oo

phyl_sings

My people will show you nothing but genuine love❤️❤️❤️

castyvadon

The face of Ghana music

lovel_ace3

These are the only things that can make people happy in these hard times. It's better than crowding around thieves who call themselves politicians

_ysl.roy

My man keep shining @blacksherif_ ❤️

theodaaredesilverjnr

Deep love ❤️❤️

obaalouisa

Hmmmm when your time up no matter where u dey, Grace will locate you! This is ur time Blacko, I’m really happy to see you win

