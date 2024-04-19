Celebrated Ghanaian musician Black Sherif caused a stir on social media when he flaunted a Mercedes C63 AMG

The luxury car has a starting price of $85,000 (GH¢1,148,140.90) and can increase based on customisation

Many people wondered how the luxury car was valued, while others talked about Black Sherif's gothic style of fashion

Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif was spotted in a Mercedes C63 AMG on the streets of Accra in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Black Sherif spotted in a luxury Mercedes C63 AMG

In the video, Black Sherif was dressed in a loose short-sleeved t-shirt and a pair of baggy jeans. He covered his hair with a beanie and accessories his look by wearing gothic bracelets, necklaces and rings.

The January 9th hitmaker was captured getting down from the driver's seat of a black Mercedes C63 AMG.

Per the research of YEN.com.gh, the cost of the luxury car starts at $85,000 (GH¢1,148,140.90) and can go up based on customisation.

The multiple award-winning musician was seen exchanging pleasantries with friends at the roadside in the video.

Below is a video of Black Sherif flaunting his Mercedes C63 in Accra.

Reactions as Black Sherif flaunted a Mercedes C63 AMG

Many people wondered how the luxury car was valued. Others also took to the comments to talk about Black Sherif's fashion style.

Below are the comments:

"Rich kids": Kennedy Osei and friends flaunted Maserati, Ford Mustang and luxury cars

YEN.com.gh repirted that East Legon Young Executive Men’s Fitness Club members showed off their fleet of luxury cars when they came together to celebrate their first anniversary.

Osei Kwame Despite's son Kennedy Osei was seen driving a Maserati Granturismo, and his friends were seen in a Ford Mustang, Toyota Tacoma and others.

Many people admired their luxury lifestyle after watching the videos and even wished to be like them in the future.

