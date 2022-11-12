Gospel singer Diana Asamoah has indicated that she is not feeling the hardship caused by Ghana's economic turmoil

In an interview, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful explained that she lives in a realm where God provides for her

People have shared varied views on the video of the singer, with many expressing intense anger

The gospel singer and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter, Diana Asamoah, has expressed that she is not feeling the hardship caused by Ghana's economic doldrums.

Diana Asamoah says God is a provider

Speaking on “Move with SammyKay”, the gospel musician indicated that she has only heard of the distress in the country but has not experienced it.

The singer said the prevailing economic turmoil is only a manifestation of scriptures as she referenced “Daniel 11:32” to buttress her submission.

The singer explained that she lives in a realm where God provides for her and hence does not experience the hardship caused by the country's economic depression.

People have shared varied views on the video of the singer, with many expressing anger. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Most people who reacted were angered by Diana Asamoah's comments

Loisboama posted:

She is right in a way, you will feel the heat if u want to. Even if another president comes, it’s going to be the same .. if you are renting you would, you just have to live within your means, but now most people like what Dey can’t afford.

Dj_abena commented:

I love her.

Kwekukimono_official posted:

She's right; wo p3 s3 wobr3 aa na wo b3br3. Know your God and do exploits.

Mensahsohigh said:

Hypocrisy to the highest degree. Next time we will vote for Awurade. Ofui.

Maameadwoasarssah posted:

What she is saying is true. We all know things are not easy, but once you have life and you eat every day, you can't say you feel things are hard. I always say this.

Pretty_fix_gh said:

Sammy Kay, please don’t post these things to annoy us wai.

Khwseiberry commented:

Wo de3 ka nkwasias3m. Gospel Artist aa wo nka nyansa s3m.

Tru2kt posted:

When others say there's a casting down, there'll be a a rise up for you.

Christiana_valerie said:

You can’t even get mad at her.

