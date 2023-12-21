Medikal has released a new single dubbed Kabitey Flow announcing it with a video on YouTube

The rapper shared a snippet online with her daughter in hand while he delivered his bars

Fans couldn't get enough of the daddy and daughter bond between Island and his celebrity daddy

Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Frimpong popularly known as Medikal has been spotted rapping with his little daughter.

The rapper shared a video of himself and the child on social media as he delivered his bars for the critically acclaimed release.

Fans heaped Medikal with praise as they reviewed his new video and relationship with Island.

Medikal raps with his daughter Island Photo source: Instagram/AMGmedikal

Medikal drops new freestyle Kabutey Flow

Rapper, Medikal teased fans about his new song "Kabutey Flow" right after his successful Planning and Plotting concert recently held in Accra.

Many of the rapper's fans awaited the release of Kabutey Flow not knowing what to expect.

Today, December 21, 2023, the rapper released the song on streaming platforms accompanied by the music video shared on his YouTube.

In the freestyle assisted by Medikal's daughter, the rapper also threw a subtle jab at Shatta Michy with whom she had an uncomfortable counter recently.

Fans review Medikal's new freestyle

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Medikal's new song.

_peterappiah_04 wrote:

MDK you be too deep sometimes you dey damage down

shatta_is_dancehallafricanking said:

Angel Gabriel na ede Mic no br3 me

eu.sznn exclaimed:

Medikal dier you hear "if eno be A-town I don't like this beat" p3 you know say ebe flames!

fameye_music' remarked:

Cutest & hardest

toffic_adam added:

And what’s island doing lol

_.augustineetornam_ quizzed:

who realized the uk drill at the end mdk you tooo much

gucci_d45 said:

Best rapper in Africa no cap @amgmedikal

Fella Makafui loses cool at Medikal's concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Fella Makafui, Medikal's wife and the mother of Island at the the rapper's recently held Planning and Plotting concert.

Fella Makafui was spotted in high spirits as she delivered his husband's rap bar word for word earning her significant praise from onlookers and other netizens.

