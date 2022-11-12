Island Frimpong, daughter of Ghanaian celebrity couple Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, is growing into a beautiful girl

An Instagram photo of the two-year-old calmly seated as she gazed at a head accessory has garnered reactions

Many of the people who shared their views in the comment section were concerned about the caption accompanying the child's picture

Island Frimpong, daughter of Ghanaian celebrity couple actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, is growing into a beautiful girl, and a recent picture of the child has fans talking.

The two-year-old was pictured calmly seated as she gazed at a head accessory. The child sported a bright outfit for the camera. It appears Island was unaware when she was photographed as she seemed preoccupied with the head accessory.

Reactions as photo of Island Frimpong pops up.

Cryptic message causes stir

Hmmmm. A lot [is] happening , the caption read.

It is unclear whether the obscured message accompanying the image relates to the turbulence her parents are said to be facing in their marriage. It is also unclear whether the message relates to the most recent reports about singer Hajia4reall's alleged arrest in the UK over a fraud deal in the US.

People who reacted to the recent picture of Island Frimpong looking adorable expressed that the child's carers should not involve her in the issues.

YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below:

Fans who reacted were concerned about the caption

Yaaqueen25 commented:

Please don’t involve this innocent baby girl in this please she’s too young for this.

Jane.donkor.98 posted:

It is well.

Mzznyakoaapapabi commented:

Stay strong, pretty.

Iamtonykroos said:

Everything will be fine.

Shidalove_1.0 posted:

Don't involve this innocent girl regardless of your differences. No need for this caption.

Akosua.amofah commented:

It is well.

Giftysena_11 posted:

It's well, my dear. You are not alone .

Fella Makafui And Medikal Clear Social Media Feed

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal caused a stir on social media after posts on their respective Instagram pages were missing from their feed.

The Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her rapper husband, Medikal have kept their fans in a state of pandemonium after they cleared all the photos and videos on their respective Instagram pages.

This comes days after Medikal's Twitter account got suspended for impersonating the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

