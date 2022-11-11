Diana Asamoah has caused a massive stir on social media after she mentioned in an interview that Ghana was not hard

The Ghanaian musician sat with Zionfelix during an interview, and the current economic hardships in Ghana popped up in the conversation

Diana's comments angered a lot of peeps on social media as they went in hard on the gospel musician

Ghanaian musician, Diana Asamoah, has angered a lot of netizens with some comments she made during an interview with popular blogger and Youtuber Zionfelix.

Diana Asamoah speaks on Ghana's economic crises Source: thedianaasamoah, Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Instagram

During the interview, the gospel star cited bible verses as she spoke with Zionfelix about the negative comments people make about her and her personality.

When asked about the hardship in the country, she said there was hardship across the globe and mentioned that the economic struggles in the country were minimal compared to other countries.

The gospel star stated that she was glad about the crisis the world was going through as it gave her a chance to talk about God more to people.

She also said the struggles in the country were not the fault of president Nana Addo and argued there was nothing the president could do about the economic crises Ghana was going through.

Zion again asked her if she could relate to the cries of Ghanaians regarding the crises in the country. Diana Asamoah denied there was economic crisis in Ghana and said she could not relate to the struggles Zionfelix had mentioned.

Diana Asamoah, who has strong affiliations with the NPP, angered many social media users, with many feeling she was being insensitive.

Diana Asamoah Angers Peeps

Henry Appiah said:

Zion, tell this woman to look left and right before crossing any road… y3d3 car b3bor n

Juliana Senkyi also wrote:

This woman is not serious koraa

Sammy Awuah Agyapong also commented:

Advice the president and stop that damage control... Diana stop that hypocrisy

Source: YEN.com.gh