A video of Cristiano Ronaldo's son endorsing a Ghanaian artist has gone viral on social media

This comes after the artist drew a nice sketch of the thirteen-year-old while he was trimming his hair

Many people who commented on the video have showered praise on the artist for the masterpiece

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A Ghanaian artist, Dyan Art, could not hide his joy after Cristiano Ronaldo's son acknowledged and endorsed him.

A TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the moment Ronaldo Jr. while getting his trimmed, paused for a moment to commend the Ghanaian artist by saying that his sketches were nice, hence urging him to keep working hard.

Christian Ronaldo's thanks a Ghanaian artist Photo credit: @dyanartofficial1 @legacy_thebarber/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

This huge endorsement from Ronaldo's son comes after the artist drew a nice sketch of the 13-year-old.

The adorable video had raked in over 13,000 likes and 60 comments at the time of writing the report.

Nice sketches of other stars

Dyan Art has gained popularity not only because of his nice artwork but also because of the number of famous people who have endorsed him.

Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, and Jordan Ayew are notable names who have commended Dyan Art for his work.

Watch the video

Netizens commend the young artist

Ghanaians who commented on the video praised the young man over the nice sketch.

yaw dwarkwaa replied:

Your work has been acknowledged, stay humble and work hard

Tunchi reacted:

This guy go do aa and Ronaldo go warn am

@Rastro added:

Next to CR7

@palmer80 added:

Wow great achievement

Ghanaian draws passenger aboard a bus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another artist made a good impression of himself after he impressed a stranger aboard a plane with his drawing.

The TikTok video showed the moment the artist handed over the sketch he made to the middle-aged man on the plane.

As soon as the man saw the sketch, his face lit up with smiles. He then turned and shook hands with the artist who had created the artwork.

When a friend saw the artwork, he also could not hide his admiration, as he thanked the talented artist for the sketch.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh