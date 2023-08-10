Stonebwoy Gifts A Fan His Jeans Jacket, He Runs To Hug Him, Emotional Video Touches Many Hearts
- Stonebwoy gifted a fan his jeans jacket after his performance at a concert in Connecticut in the U.S.
- To show his appreciation, the fan ran to hug Stonebwoy and got the chance to take pictures with him
- Ghanaians hailed Stonebwoy for the kind gesture while others talked about the fan's reaction after receiving the jacket
Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy gifted a die-hard fan his jeans jacket after his headline concert in the U.S.
Stonebwoy gifts a fan his jeans jacket
Stonebwoy gifted a staunch fan his jeans jacket after he performed at his headline concert at Webster Auditorium at Hartford in, Connecticut in the U.S.
The fan was dressed in a white Bhim-branded t-shirt, the official fanbase attire for Stonebwoy.
Excitedly, he ran to hug the 'More of You' hitmaker to show his appreciation.
He then got the opportunity to take pictures with Stonebwoy, which warmed the hearts of many.
Below is a video of Stonebwoy gifting a fan his jeans jacket.
Ghanaians react to the gesture
One person asked why fans always want the attire of a celebrity when they see them.
Others also said the young man's reaction made them laugh, and they watched the video in awe.
Others also hailed Stonebwoy for making the fan's night by gifting him his jeans jacket.
ghanachalie remarked:
The voice at the background
boyweedee said:
Di ASA fuo nu too dey background they don't know music is Spiritual
slygongh stated:
The guy said is am the owner of the jacket nor stone claim am sharp say “ ah mi give you that ”” make the guy no go yap for outside say he bought am ..one love Bhimmmm Bhimmmm Bhimmmm to the world
l.h_world said:
One love Gh
lil_el_wey remarked:
Ghanafou) de3
georginarobertson16 stated:
What do they do with those things they take from celebrities? Asking for a friend
Source: YEN.com.gh